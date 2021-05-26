Parents of children with special needs worried about slow uptake by schools for summer education programme

Advocacy groups for children with special needs are worried about a slow uptake by schools for the special summer education programme.

Inclusion Ireland has warned that it is heading for “complete failure” unless something radical changes.

The autism charity AsIAm appealed to schools to opt in to provide the programme, which was a much-needed support for children with additional needs.

AsIAm chief executive Adam Harris said in a recent survey of parents, 56pc reported that they had yet to hear from their school about availability of the programme and just 20pc of those who had heard had been told the programme would be running.

He welcomed a clarification today from the Department of Education that schools can offer smaller groups for students with higher support needs.

“I hope this clarification will lead to all schools who have indicated they cannot participate or are yet to decide to seriously consider providing this programme,” he said.

Mr Harris said the programme was critical in supporting those students with the greatest level of need to catch up and re-engage with learning and day-to-day life skills after an unprecedented year.

“We all must pull together to make this a success it is the very least our children deserve, ” he said.

Lorraine Dempsey, interim chief executive of Inclusion Ireland, said the organisation was “extremely disappointed” with progress on the programme, on a number of fronts.

If a school is not offering a programme for children with complex needs, the Department will pay a grant to parents for a home tutor.

But Ms Dempsey said that apart from the “extremely low take-up by schools, parents were facing “real difficulties in sourcing home-based tutors”.

She said the delay in announcing the details of the Summer Programme until mid-May had “impacted on time for school planning and parents’ ability to source tutors.”

Ms Dempsey also expressed concern about the “exclusion of children with mild intellectual disabilities in mainstream education, and, most worryingly, anecdotal evidence of the exclusion of children with high support needs from the scheme by schools and tutors.”

She called on the Department of Education to “redouble their engagement” with the education sector to overcome the barriers holding back the scheme this year.

Inclusion Ireland also called for “a root and branch review” of the programme , as the same issues arise “year after year”.

A Department of Education spokesperson said it would continue to work with all stakeholders to support parents in accessing summer provision and with schools to “ensure that they have the resources and supports necessary to successfully run these programmes”.

The Department met today with AsIAm, Down Syndrome Ireland, Inclusion Ireland, and Carers Ireland as well as the National Parents Council and a number of parents representing children in special schools and classes to hear their concerns around the programme.

Schools volunteer to run the programme and funding doubled to €40m this year to cater for more pupils in more schools because of the impact of Covid-19. Additional supports were provided for schools.

There is funding for 81,000 primary and post-primary students, across a range of programmes. As well as catering for children with special educational needs, there is a focus on other students at greatest risk of educational disadvantage.