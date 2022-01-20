Parents join forces with students to seek hybrid Leaving Cert

Parents have joined forces with students to called for a hybrid Leaving Cert, as well as adjustments to the Junior Cert.

It adds to the pressure on Education Minister Norma Foley to rethink her plans for a return to traditional exams in 2022.

A survey by the National Parents Council Post Primary (NPCPP) mirrors findings by the Irish Second Level Students’ Union (ISSU) on the extent of the demand for a different approach.

It found that 65pc of parents want a hybrid Leaving Cert in 2022, including 51pc seeking a similar model to that offered in 2021.

In relation to the Junior Cert, 84pc of parents agreed that it must be adjusted this year, while 63pc of students said a form of calculated grades would be their preferred option.

In a joint statement, the NPCPP and ISSU said students and their families had seen very significant disruption to school and classroom time which had hindered exam preparation, continued to cause a high level of stress and had exaggerated disadvantages and inequity.

Both the ISSU and NPCPP have shared their survey results with education stakeholders ahead of today’s meeting of the State Exams Advisory Group.

According to preliminary findings from the NPCPP survey, one third (32pc) of sixth year student parents said their child received little or no support with home study and learning when their schools or classrooms were closed.

Almost nine in 10 (88pc) parents of sixth year students do not believe they have had a fair opportunity to prepare for the exams.

The survey also asked about well being of students through Covid and 40pc of parents reported current sixth year students experienced stress over the past two years, a further 32pc said the household environment was stressful.

Four in five (80pc) of parents of third year students said they did not believe that their child had had fair opportunity to prepare for their exams.