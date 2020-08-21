Parents can claim up to €25.50 a week to drive their children to school under new travel allowance

Parents of second-level pupils who can’t take up their place on school bus because of social distancing rules will get up to €5.10 a day to pay for alternative travel arrangements.

The new concession extends to driving their children to school themselves and claiming a petrol allowance .

The payment will apply only to students who are eligible for a seat on school transport and not those who get a concessionary place if there is spare capacity.

It means parents of eligible children will be able to claim up to €25.50 a week to drive their kids to school and back.

Parent will have to pay upfront and will be reimbursed at the end of the school year following receipt of relevant documentation confirming the number of days of school attended in the 2020/2021 year.

The grant is based on the distance a family resides from their school of eligibility with a maximum daily allowance of €5.10 .

Up 68,000 second-level students travel on school transport every day, but many of those would be concessionary bus passengers and some are special needs pupils who may already travel by taxi.

Education Minister Norma Foley announced the daily allowance today, following advice from Covid-19 public health body Nphet that there should be strict social distancing for post-primary pupils on school buses.

For primary pupils, Nphet said distancing shouldn’t be maintained “where possible.”

Up to this week, the Department of Education was planning for no social distancing and the Nphet advice forced a rapid about turn for second-level pupils.

But Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said there were not enough buses to bring arrangements for school buses into line with public transport, where capacity is down 50pc.

The Department of Education has now committed to phasing in social distancing for second-level pupils on board buses, but it won’t happen on all services at the start of the year.

Where possible, buses for second-level pupils at 50pc passenger capacity will be rolled out when thedterm opens.

But the absence of a guarantee of social distancing sparked alarm among parents, particularly parents of children who are immunocompromised or who live with a vulnerable family member.

The Minister said today that “for those children who are eligible for transport under the terms of the school transport scheme and whose parents decide not to use transport for the 2020/2021 school year, arising from the most recent health advice, the Department will provide a grant to support them with the cost of private transport arrangements. “

A Department spokesperson confirmed that it would apply to eligible second-level pupils only , and not primary pupils.

