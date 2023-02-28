The idea of students sitting Leaving Cert Paper 1 in Irish and English at the end of fifth year should not be abandoned, a principals’ leader said today.

“I would like to keep it alive” said Paul Crone, director of the National Association of Principals and deputy Principals (NAPD).

Mr Crone was responding to Education Minster Norma Foley deferral of her plan to run the composition and comprehension paper in both Irish and English at the end of fifth year.

Fifth years starting in September 2023 would have been the first to experience the change, which was a preliminary move to spread the assessment load as part of wider Leaving Cert reform.

Mr Foley said it is being deferred for a year in acknowledgment of the disruption to education caused by Covid and because it would also disadvantage the 25pc of students who do not do Transition Year.

Teachers and language organisations had argued that the move was educationally unsound and that students needed to two years of senior cycle to develop the language and writing skills required for these papers.

The postponement has given rise to speculation that the plan will not resurface, but talks will continue on alternative content for Paper 1 in both languages on which all sides could agree for students starting fifth year in 2024.

The NAPD conducted a detailed consultation with its members around the country and Mr Crone said they gathered a lot of rich information on what would work in terms of bringing forward Paper 1 in the two subjects.

He said while they got a lot of information that the creative writing needs to happen later than the end of fifth year, other parts of the syllabi would be easier to assess at an earlier stage.

“We would be in favour of spreading the assessment load and proposals to conduct assessment in fifth year and sixth year is generally a good idea. We are in favour of that.

We are in favour of exploring what possibilities would work for everybody,” he said.

Mr Crone said senior cycle reform has to happen and “unless we change our mindset away from the cliff edge of terminal exams that is the Leaving Cert and embrace meaningful senior cycle reform, we are always going to hit roadblocks,” he said