Pandemic highlighted the need for graduates to be prepared for a series of career changes

The economy is recovering at pace, but those fresh out of college may have to reconsider their employment plans, writes Katherine Donnelly

Many in the class of 2020 faced a sudden about-turn at the start of their journey, which may have meant becoming a temporary contact tracer with the HSE and delaying that dream early-career role as a junior hotel manager. Photo: Stock image Expand

Katherine Donnelly Email

WHAT a difference a year can make to the job prospects of graduates.

A year ago, the Covid lockdown cut off a swathe of employment opportunities in sectors such as tourism and hospitality – thousands of jobs that would ordinarily have been filled by newly-qualified graduates.

