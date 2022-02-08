Pandemic highlighted the need for graduates to be prepared for a series of career changes

WHAT a difference a year can make to the job prospects of graduates.

A year ago, the Covid lockdown cut off a swathe of employment opportunities in sectors such as tourism and hospitality – thousands of jobs that would ordinarily have been filled by newly-qualified graduates.

Now witness the difficulties many hotels and restaurants are having in recruiting the staff they need to reopen fully again. It has become an employee’s market.

With no jobs to go to, the graduate talent pool destined for that sector in 2020/2021 looked elsewhere. Some will find their way back, others may settle into different careers.

The employment prospects of graduates in tourism and hospitality suffered most during the past two years, according to the Higher Education Authority (HEA) Graduate Outcomes Survey of the destination of the class of 2020, which was conducted in March 2021.

Painful as it was, the quick rebound in opportunities, and employers crying out for people to fill them, shows that downturns can be short-term, particularly in such a sustainable sector.

With full reopening now happening, the survey of the graduate class of 2021, which will be carried out in the coming months, should tell a different story.

A decade or so ago, when the construction sector took a hammering in the financial crash, third-level courses in building/property-related areas fell out of favour with school-leavers. When the recovery came, there were serious skill shortages in that sector and CAO applicants who took the longer-term view were duly rewarded with a choice of jobs.

Let’s hope the pandemic was a one-off for this generation, but it has served to underscore the need for graduates to be prepared for a series of career changes.

Many in the class of 2020 faced a sudden about-turn at the start of their journey, which may have meant becoming a temporary contact tracer with the HSE and delaying that dream early-career role as a junior hotel manager.

In a world where many future jobs have not yet been invented, and many others will become redundant, such flexibility, resilience, and reskilling where necessary will be key.

While services such as tourism and hospitality took a particular knock, the job situation for graduates generally was poorer in spring 2021 than two years previously, with a drop from 80pc to 76pc in the overall number at work and an increase from 4pc to 8pc in unemployment.

Presumably, almost a year on, much of that is already corrected. Other sectors of the economy have been ticking away.

Enterprise Ireland recently reported that in the indigenous companies it supports, net employment rose by 11,911 in 2021. That represents the highest gain in a year, with particularly strong growth in life sciences, digital technology and business services.

These companies now employ close to 200,000. That’s almost on a par with multi-nationals, upon which it was once thought the future of Ireland depended.

The financial services and ICT sectors are buoyant to the point that they have difficulty filling vacancies. Commitments on house building and retrofitting augur well for the construction sector, while the Government will find it hard to turn off extra resources pumped into public services during the pandemic, such as health and education.

However, as Covid recovery continues, inflation is now a real and present threat. If not controlled, it has the potential for longer-term damage to employment.

One abiding lesson is that that the chances of securing a job rises in line with the level of qualification.

According to the HEA survey, in spring 2021 67pc of undergraduates with an ordinary degree were in employment. That figure rose to 70pc for those with an honours degrees, 85pc for taught master’s degree holders and 93pc for those with a PhD.