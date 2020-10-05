Over half of offenders hadn’t been educated beyond Junior Certificate level - CSO

Over half of offenders hadn’t been educated beyond Junior Certificate level, according to new research from the Central Statistics Office.

Research on 2,850 people who were in prison on the night of the 2016 census said that the highest level of education for 57pc of them was the “Junior Certificate or less.”

The study recorded the education, training, employment, earnings and housing situations of prisoners between 2016 and 2019.

The research said that more than half of offenders were not in education or employment up to May 2019.

The study looked at the last known “activity” in education or employment for offenders.

For over 10pc of offenders, their last known “activity” was employment.

A fifth of those surveyed had their last activity listed as education or training. One fifth of the people studied were last in education and training around April 2016.

“More than half (59.7pc) of offenders were not in education or employment up to May 2019, but were in other administrative sources such as records from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection,” Michael Courtney, a statistician at the CSO, said.

The CSO said that the research was part of a series that had to be interpreted with “care,” because it was using new research methods.

The CSO surveyed 3,791 people who had been in prison on the night of the 2016 census, but was only able to link 2,850 of them to other “pseudonymised” data from Revenue, Department of Education, Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

“This report presents a statistical overview of the economic status of the linked 2,850 offenders only,” Mr Courtney said.

The CSO said that it had taken steps to protect the identities of the prisoners involved in the research.

