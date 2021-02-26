Over half of Leaving Cert students to choose a mix of calculated grades and sitting exams

Around 53pc of Leaving Cert students are likely to choose a mix of receiving calculated grades and sitting some exams, according to a poll.

A survey from iReach Insights polled the parents of Leaving and Junior Cert exam students, as well as the students themselves, on their views on the Department of Education’s recent decision regarding the exams.

The Junior Cert was cancelled outright, and 81pc of students were happy with this decision.

However, only 47pc of Junior Cert parents were happy about it, compared with 51pc of all adults in Ireland.

A further 38pc of Junior Cert parents disagreed with the plans.

In comparison, 60pc of Leaving Cert parents are happy with the hybrid approach for the exams.

The hybrid approach allows students to sit some of the Leaving Cert exams and also choose calculated grades for others.

While over half of Leaving Cert students will choose a mix of calculated grades and sitting some of their exams, only 14pc plan to sit all Leaving Cert exams.

Almost a third (33pc) will take all calculated grades.

There’s quite a noticeable difference between Leaving Cert parents and all adults on whether Education Minister Norma Foley’s decision on the examination provides clarity for students.

Around 68pc of parents agree it gave clarity on the Leaving Cert, compared to 39pc of all adults in Ireland.

Ms Foley told RTÉ she hopes the maximum number of students will sit the exam, but added that both are of equal value and students will be given one set of their best overall results.

Leaving Cert students are set to return to school on Monday, along students from junior infants to second class.

This is part of the Government’s new phased approach to the reopening of schools.

March 15 is the target to get all primary school children back to in-person education, as well as fifth year students.

The Government hopes to have all children back in school by April 12.

