A massive 7,000 requests for antigen tests flooded into the HSE after the primary schools’ programme rolled out today.

That was the count on the dedicated HSE helpline up to 4pm.

The free antigen tests are available to pupils and staff who are deemed close contacts of a confirmed case in a school setting

The HSE will post out the tests and a spokesperson said they should arrive in one or two business days.

Today’s figures represent a huge level of demand, and it is not known whether some of it may be traced back to cases that emerged last week.

Covid incidence among children aged 5-12 is the highest in the community.

In the 14 days to midnight last Thursday, November 25, there were 11,105 cases in that age category, up 25pc from 8,870 in the fortnight to the previous Thursday, November 18.

Under the new antigen testing regime, when a case is confirmed in a school the principal advises parents of close contacts, which may be other children in a pod or an entire class, depending on the circumstances.

Principals do not advise the HSE of the names and addresses of close contacts.

Parents are asked to ring a helpline and provide their name, home address and the school’s roll number, which will have been provided to parents by the principal.

A box of five antigen tests will then be delivered to the address provided by the parents with instructions on how to carry out three tests over five days.

Children in the pod, or class, or a relevant staff member, can continue to attend school as long as they remain asymptomatic and do not have a positive Covid antigen or PCR test result.

Pods have no more than six pupils, so a confirmed case in one pod would see parents of up to five other children contacted in relation to antigen testing.

If two or more positive cases arise in a class within a seven-day period, outside of a single pod, antigen testing as above can be offered to the full class, in which case an average of 23 children would be offered tests

In his letter to Government last week, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said Covid incidence was highest among 5 to 12-year-olds.

Dr Holohan said it was driven by very high levels of infection in adults, primarily through household and community transmission, along with the fact that children under 12 were not vaccinated.

The incidence in the 9-11 age group was three times higher than that in the 0-4-years age group, he said.

The most recent figures also showed that there were 14 outbreaks in primary schools in the week to Saturday, November 20, with between two and 16 associated infections in each case, and 10 in special education schools. An ‘outbreak’ is where two or more cases are involved.

During the same week, there were no outbreaks in post-primary schools, where about three-quarters of pupils are vaccinated.

