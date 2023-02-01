Over 14,000 Ukrainian pupils enrolled in schools nationwide

The Department of Education has confirmed that over 14,000 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Ireland.

As of January 31, 14,482 Ukrainian children have taken up places in hundreds of schools across the country.

Out of that figure, 9,334 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools while 5,148 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.

Dublin schools cater for the most Ukrainian children across the country with 1,212 enrolled in primary schools and 673 in post primary schools.

Over 54,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland since the start of the war last year.

A spokesperson for the Department said current data indicates an enrolment rate of 92pc among Ukrainian children aged between five and 18.

“To assist with the transition of Ukrainian students and their families into Irish schools, Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continue to operate, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland, and staffed by regionally based education support personnel,” the spokesperson said.

“These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.

“Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available online.

“The Department will continue to publish figures on the enrolment of Ukrainian children each month.”