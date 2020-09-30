Over 1,000 extra college places may be needed after Leaving Cert grades error, Fine Gael meeting told

OVER 1,000 extra college and university places may be needed following errors with the Leaving Cert calculated grades system, the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting has been told.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told party colleagues the Government will “move mountains” to ensure students get the course they should have got following revelations about errors with the grading system.

He said no student would be downgraded as a result of the errors that were disclosed by the Education Minister Norma Foley earlier. Some 6,500 will have their marks upgraded as a result of the issue that first emerged in the Department of Education last Wednesday.

Junior education minister Josepha Madigan told the party meeting that she only heard about it on the news at 1pm and was not contacted by Ms Foley until 3pm today. A source said Ms Madigan was not “over the moon” about being informed so late on.

Senior Fine Gael sources have said Mr Varadkar’s office and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris were aware of the issue late last week. Mr Harris was told on Friday that hundreds of extra college places may be required, but the extent of the issue was not known at that point. The three coalition party leaders discussed the issue on Monday, but other coalition Ministers were not informed at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Mr Varadkar and Mr Harris briefed Fine Gael colleagues on the issue this evening and said that the final number of places needed would not be known until a full review is complete later this week.

The 3,000 successful appeals by last year’s Leaving Cert students resulted in 600 places being needed so if it was 6,000 this year then somewhere in the region of 1,000 extra places will be needed, the meeting heard.

Mr Harris said the CAO has confirmed any student impacted will be treated as a successful appeal and the agency will check if there are places currently available on courses with higher points. He told colleagues that if no places are available he put in place all necessary resources to ensure there are additional places available. Mr Harris said he hoped that by next week the CAO will have updated data and will be able to make new offers to affected students.

The meeting heard concerns from several members about the future of the Leaving Certificate exam in the wake of the debacle. Junior minister Patrick O’Donovan questioned where this could be the end of a “big bang” exam at the end of school.

Fine Gael vice-chair Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and Senator Mary Seery Kearney expressed concerns that the issue of 2,000 students from high achieving schools been downgraded unfairly had not been addressed.

Elsewhere, the party unanimously passed a motion proposed by backbencher Colm Burke calling on the coalition to honour commitments made by Fine Gael in last year’s Budget to reduce prescription charges and increase the eligibility limit for medical cards. The two measures were due to be introduced in July but have both been delayed. On Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party that both measures "will proceed and are proceeding".

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar told the meeting the Taoiseach and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan have agreed that the Seanad seat vacated by Michael D’Arcy is Fine Gael’s to fill. A by-election of TDs and Senators will take place after Mr D’Arcy resigned to take up a role as chief executive of the Irish Association of Investment Managers (IAIM).

His new role has generated controversy after it emerged the former minister did not seek clearance from the lobbying regulator before taking up the role. He was a Minister of State with responsibility for financial services up until the end of June this year.

Mr Varadkar told the meeting he had never heard of the company Mr D'Arcy has gone to work. He said he was disappointed that Mr D’Arcy had been given an inside nomination from Fine Gael for the Seanad as so many others had wanted one.

