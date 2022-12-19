‘Our electricity bills for October and November totalled €20,000’ – fee-charging schools struggling to keep up with soaring costs

Some fee-charging post-primary schools are struggling to make ends meet because of crippling energy bills.

Almost 700 schools in the “free education” scheme are receiving a special state grant of between €22,600 and €113,000 this winter to subsidise a surge in heating and lighting costs.

But no provision has been made yet to support the 49 fee-charging secondary schools.

Among those feeling the pinch is the 487-pupil Sligo Grammar School, a co-educational day and boarding school, where principal Michael Hall said they were expecting bills to rise by 230pc this year.

Read More

Their electricity bill for November was €10,000, on top of €10,000 in October, and he cannot predict what costs will be for the rest of the school year.

“Potentially, we are looking at an extra €100,000 overall and that’s a huge ask,” said Mr Hall.

The school is also facing higher gas and oil bills, along with increased food costs for their boarding pupils.

“Energy is the most significant cost, but we are also running two boarding establishments, and there are increased catering costs,” he added. “All of these things have to be done within the price of the fees and it has become nigh on impossible.”

We were most disappointed when that didn’t come through

At €3,750 for day pupils this year, the fees at Sligo Grammar School are the lowest in the country, and Mr Hall said it was a deliberate policy to keep them as low as possible in order to support their community.

Mr Hall said when it came to outgoings, “we have tidied up on absolutely everything, there is no expenditure unless it is essential”.

As part of this year’s Budget, the Government agreed a special one-off €90m energy grant for schools in the free education scheme but fee-charging schools were not included in the announcement.

While many fee-charging schools are well-off, smaller schools, particularly those catering for the minority Church of Ireland community, are financially stretched.

Mr Hall said, initially, they were of the belief that the fee-charging sector would be able to avail of the subsidy, to some extent, at least, in the same way as they could apply for a percentage of Covid-19 grants paid to “free education” schools.

“We were most disappointed when that didn’t come through,” he said.

Discussions have taken place between the Department of Education and the Joint Managerial Body (JMB) which represents schools in the voluntary secondary sector, but there is still no agreement.

Leslie Ruttle, chairman of the Council of Governors of Protestant Second Level Schools, said: “Parents prioritise education of their children, and the current cost-of-living crisis is making it all the more difficult to keep their children in the schools that we manage.”

Protestant-managed schools often serve communities that are dispersed over a wide geographical area and families may have no option but to go for a boarding arrangement for their children so they get an education in an ethos of their choice.

Many of the families, particularly in rural areas, have very limited incomes, often at social welfare levels, and can apply for a means-tested grant to allow them attend a Protestant school.