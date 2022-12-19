| 13.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Our electricity bills for October and November totalled €20,000’ – fee-charging schools struggling to keep up with soaring costs

The principal of Sligo Grammar School says it could be facing a crippling six-figure increase in costs over the year

Sligo Grammar School principal Michael Hall says it has become &lsquo;nigh on impossible&rsquo; to cover costs Expand
Sligo Grammar School principal Michael Hall. Photo: Carl Brennan Expand

Close

Sligo Grammar School principal Michael Hall says it has become &lsquo;nigh on impossible&rsquo; to cover costs

Sligo Grammar School principal Michael Hall says it has become ‘nigh on impossible’ to cover costs

Sligo Grammar School principal Michael Hall. Photo: Carl Brennan

Sligo Grammar School principal Michael Hall. Photo: Carl Brennan

/

Sligo Grammar School principal Michael Hall says it has become ‘nigh on impossible’ to cover costs

Katherine Donnelly Email

Some fee-charging post-primary schools are struggling to make ends meet because of crippling energy bills.

Almost 700 schools in the “free education” scheme are receiving a special state grant of between €22,600 and €113,000 this winter to subsidise a surge in heating and lighting costs.

Most Watched

Privacy