One third of school's pupils out sick on the same day
Almost one in three pupils in a primary school were out sick on the same day earlier this week as seasonal bugs and viruses set in.
The 364-pupil O'Growney National School, Athboy, Co Meath, advised parents on Tuesday that 110 pupils were absent due to illness. The notification asked parents not to send a child to school if their child was feeling unwell.
A spokesperson at the school yesterday said pupils were returning and she put the high rate of absence down to the usual winter coughs and colds, which were affecting a lot of people.
Apart from cough and colds, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has reported an increase in norovirus infections, also known as the winter vomiting bug.
This is to be expected at this time of the year, as norovirus infections are more common in winter.
A HSE spokesperson said that, nationally, norovirus is currently at a "high level", although not outside the expected range.
Symptoms of norovirus include nausea (often sudden onset), vomiting (often projectile), and watery diarrhoea.
The illness usually lasts one or two days.
Schools, childcare facilities, workplaces, hospitals and nursing homes are particularly at risk because the bug spreads easily from person to person, or through contact with a contaminated surface such as a door handle, or consumption of contaminated food or water.
It can survive in the environment and on surfaces and objects for several days.
Good hygiene, particularly frequent hand washing with hot water and soap, helps to prevent it spreading.
According to the HPSC, those hit with the illness are infectious from the start of symptoms to two or three days after they recover.
The HPSC recommends that children who have symptoms of vomiting and/or diarrhoea should stay away from school or their childcare facility for the duration of their illness and for 48 hours after their symptoms stop.
Irish Independent