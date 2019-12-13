Almost one in three pupils in a primary school were out sick on the same day earlier this week as seasonal bugs and viruses set in.

One third of school's pupils out sick on the same day

The 364-pupil O'Growney National School, Athboy, Co Meath, advised parents on Tuesday that 110 pupils were absent due to illness. The notification asked parents not to send a child to school if their child was feeling unwell.

A spokesperson at the school yesterday said pupils were returning and she put the high rate of absence down to the usual winter coughs and colds, which were affecting a lot of people.

Apart from cough and colds, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has reported an increase in norovirus infections, also known as the winter vomiting bug.

