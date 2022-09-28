‘One point drop in pupil-teacher ratio does not go far enough’ – school principal on Budget 2023

Principal of Rosenallis National School in Co Laois, Rory Walsh (32), has worked in the sector for the past 10 years and is worried about the future of education in light of the cost-of-living crisis and what he described as “chronic underfunding”.

Like many, Mr Walsh’s main hope was that Budget 2023 would help soften the impact that the cost-of-living squeeze is having on Irish families.

He is currently paying €800 a month on his mortgage with around €100 going on gas and electricity bills every month.

Mr Walsh said that “despite our best efforts to be energy conscious" his energy bills have rocketed both at home and in his school.

This, coupled with his health and car insurance bills, means that Mr Walsh is paying more than €12,000 each year on living costs.

“I have received a 1pc pay increase since last October [another 1pc increase is due next month]. Annualised inflation has exceeded 9pc in that time, resulting in a dramatic decrease in my spending power,” Mr Walsh said.

He said the Budget measures announced yesterday are a step in the right direction but believes more needs to be done in terms of the pupil-teacher ratio.

“I welcome the measures that are to be introduced, particularly the introduction of free school books for primary pupils. I would like to see this extended to second level also.”

On the one point reduction in the average pupil teacher ratio to 23:1 Mr Walsh said:

"All steps taken to reduce our class sizes are positive. However, the reduction of our pupil-teacher ratio by one point does not go far enough to support our children.

“The improved pupil-teacher ratio is great for the children, but further improvements in the ratio are needed for meaningful results for the kids.”

According to Mr Walsh, 83pc of primary pupils in Ireland are taught in classes that are larger than the EU average.

In practice, this means 2,120 classes with 30 or more pupils.

He said he was ultimately disappointed that yesterday’s Budget measures did not address core funding for schools and did nothing to reduce large class sizes.

“I would have liked to see at least a two-point reduction in class sizes in the coming year,” he said.

As for his energy worries, Mr Walsh welcomed the €600 electricity bill credits but hopes that the Government keeps the energy crisis in sight when moving forward.

“All help is welcome. I don’t know what the solution to the energy crisis is, but I hope that the Government will keep their eyes and energy on the bigger energy picture going forward.

"Work needs to be done to enhance the stability of our energy market in the medium to long term,” he added.

Mr Walsh said schools across the country remain “chronically underfunded” and struggling to meet basic expenditure.

“Primary schools receive €1 per pupil per school day to cover running costs. Second-level schools receive almost double that; the current funding disparity is grossly unfair and unsustainable,” Mr Walsh said.