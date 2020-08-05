'One metre with a mask' - plans revealed for college lecture halls if two metre distance isn't possible

College students will have to wear face coverings during lectures if they are sitting between one and two metres apart, under updated guidance.

If two metre separation between students is not possible – and it won’t be in many lecture halls - it will be a case of ‘one metre with a mask’.

One source said that while the wearing of face coverings by students would not be mandatory where a two metre distance could not be maintained, it would be ‘strongly encouraged”.

The number of students in a lecture hall at any one time will be 50, under the current Government’s Covid-19 rules.

College lectures are regarded as the same as any indoor public event, which are capped at 50 people at the moment, although that could change.

The new detail is set out in the Implementation Guidelines for Public Health Measures in Higher Education Institutions published by Minister Simon Harris today and builds on a previous document.

It follows consultations involving the Irish Universities Association (IUA), the institutes of technology represented by THEA, TU Dublin and staff union representatives under the aegis of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

The measures have been drawn up by senior public health experts within the higher education sector and endorsed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre IHSPC) of the Health Service Executive.

Social distancing was a key issue in the recent discussions and the new guidance is more specific and provides stronger protection than the language in the initial document two weeks ago.

It draws a distinction between the minimum separation to be maintained between staff and students and between students and students, which will allay concerns expressed by some staff.

The new guidance says a physical distance of two metres should be maintained under all circumstances possible.

It states that it should be feasible to maintain a two metre separation between members of staff, or between staff and students, under almost all circumstances.

It adds that there will be exceptional circumstances where this cannot be achieved and, in such situations, appropriate precautions (such as face coverings, visors or barriers) should be employed.

The guidance also notes that there will be circumstances under which teaching cannot be delivered while maintaining a two metre distance between students. This will depend on the size of the lecture halls and the number of students in a class

In such circumstances, it says the distance between student seats/workstations may be reduced to (but not less than) one metre, with appropriate precautions to minimise the risk of viral transmission, and specific provision made for vulnerable students.

The guidance than refers to the recommendation of the public health expert body, Nphet, that face coverings be used in indoor settings where adequate physical distance cannot be maintained – and, here, adequate physical distance is taken to mean two metres.

This means that where student’s desks are between one and two metres apart, a face covering will be strongly encouraged.

If the lecturer is at a lectern or on a podium at a safe distance from the student body there is no need for them to wear a mask or visor, the guidance states, adding that the risk to lecturers who maintain distance and are careful with respect to hand hygiene is low.

Higher education colleges have welcomed the guidelines and will now work to finalise their plans for the next academic year in collaboration with local staff and student representatives.

