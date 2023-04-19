One in three college students here suffering ‘serious financial difficulties’ and have disability – new report

The study shows the average monthly income for all students is €1,122, which is €118 lower than their average monthly expenditure of €1,340. Photo: Getty Images

The number of third-level students reporting serious or very serious financial difficulties has grown to one in three, according to a new report from the Higher Education Authority (HEA).

The figure (33pc) is up from one in four (26pc) in 2019, and reflects the money struggles they faced last year, as living costs here spiralled.

Accommodation is their largest single expenditure, accounting for around 35pc of all spending, with an average rent of €469 per month in 2022, up from €415 in 2019.

Overall, almost one in three (32pc) students indicated that they had a disability, up from 25pc three years previously, with mental health problems the most commonly reported disability.

The report also looked at students’ experiences of discrimination, with 35pc of females saying that, at some point, they had been treated as less smart or less capable than others, in contrast with 25pc of males. Younger students experience this more than older students.

About 32pc of female students report that they had experienced sexual harassment at some point, compared with 14pc of males.

Female students were more likely to feel unsafe or very unsafe walking alone in their neighbourhood and on campus compared with their male counterparts.

These are among the findings in the Social and Living Conditions of Higher Education Students in Ireland 2022 report, based on the Eurostudent VIII survey, published today.

In Ireland, more than 21,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students were surveyed for the European-wide project – its eighth round since 1997 – which collated comparable data across more than 30 countries.

It found that the average monthly income for all students was €1,122, which was €118 lower than their average monthly expenditure of €1,340.

For almost all student groups, expenditure exceeded income, leaving them highly reliant on support from family or partners to fill the gap.

While mental health emerged as an issue overall, students in Ireland appeared to be relatively happy, with 15pc “extremely happy”, 41pc “happy” and 3pc “extremely unhappy”.

The study also explored issues such as course workload and student employment. On average, postgraduate students spent almost 25 hoursa week on personal study, compared with 18 hours for undergraduates.

Almost half (49pc) of full-time undergraduates not working during term received funding from their parents, compared with 32pc of those who do work throughout term.

Overall, 43pc of full-time undergraduates had their bills paid regularly by their parents, regardless of whether they worked during term, or not.

The survey took the pulse of students on the pandemic, with 59pc reporting a negative impact and 28pc saying it had no effect on their motivation. ​

HEA head of skills, engagement and statistics Dr Vivienne Patterson said the report gave crucial insights into the well-being of students, including their financial well-being, mental health, and the legacy left by Covid-19 on their sense of belonging within their higher education institutions.