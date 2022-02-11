One in six Leaving Cert students have still not signed up for exams

One in six Leaving Certificate students had not registered for the exams as the deadline for entries approached today.

There are almost 62,000 sixth years, but fewer than 52,000, about 84pc, have confirmed that they plan to do the exams and the level at which they will take each subject.

The level of uptake to date is lowest among students preparing for the alternative, Leaving Cert Applied (LCA), exams.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) has now extended the deadline to Tuesday February 15 at 5pm to provide students with more time, describing it as their “final chance” to enter.

Read More

The SEC will operate freephone helplines - 1800-111135 or 1800-111136 – from 9am-5pm each day until Tuesday, including over the weekend, to support students in their decisions. Outside of these hours emails can be sent to candidateportal@examinations.ie.

An SEC spokesperson said all Leaving Certificate candidates must register their subject and level choices and all final year LCA candidates must register and activate their accounts now through the portal.

Earlier in the academic year, school returns to the Department of Education indicated that 58,614 students would be sitting the traditional Leaving Cert, with a further 3,223 doing final year LCA exams.

As of noon today, five hours before the deadline, 49,474 (84pc) Leaving Cert and 2,206 (68pc) of LCA candidates had completed the registration of their subject and level choices.

While there may be a disparity every year between initial school returns and exam registrations, it is wider than usual for this stage.

Students had been asked to confirm their subject and the levels at which they proposed taking them, e.g. higher or lower, online on the SEC Candidate Self Service Portal by 5pm today.

Reasons for the lower than usual level of registration at this time are not clear and it is hoped that the final push will bring the numbers up.

The SEC spokesperson said the decision to extend the deadline was taken “in the best interests of the candidates to provide them with every opportunity to confirm their entry for the examinations.”

Prior to Covid, the SEC sent forms to schools and they worked with students to confirm their final intentions and returned completed forms to the SEC.

The introduction of the Candidate Self Service Portal puts more of an onus on student to ensure they complete the registration process, although schools remain heavily involved in guiding students.

Two years of education disruption, along with the disappointment felt by many students at the decision not to have an option of accredited grades based on teacher’ estimated marks this year, may be a factor in the slower than usual registration.

With the decision on an exams-only Leaving Cert announced only last week, some student may have needed more time to confirm their choices,

There is a separate entry process for external candidates, those who are not school-going, which remains open until March 14. So far, 2,125 external candidates have registered for the exams.