One in five university students suffered bullying or other unwanted behaviour in past year, new survey finds

Almost one in five third-level students endured bullying or other forms of unwanted behaviour over the last academic year, according to a new survey.

The single biggest problem facing students was being gossiped about, either in real life conversations or on social media.

The findings are published in a report examining the prevalence and impact of bullying among students in 24 publicly-funded higher education institutions across Ireland.

Overall, minority groups, such as ethnic minorities, LGBTQI+ students and students with a neurodiversity or disability were more likely to be targeted in negative acts.

The National Survey of Student Experiences of Bullying in Irish Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) was carried out among 2,573 students in the first semester of the 2022/23 year.

The research was conducted by Dublin City University (DCU) Anti-Bullying Centre and commissioned by the Department of Further and Higher Education.

Dr Mike Goldrick from the DCU Anti-Bullying Centre and National College of Ireland, who led the study, said the findings provided an insight into bullying-related experiences endured by students.

The report includes several recommendations inform new or updated policies, processes, training and resources in the third-level sector.

Key findings include:

18pc of students endured negative acts, such as bullying online or offline, over the last academic year.

17pc reported experiencing real life negative acts “now and then”,

Less than 2pc were subjected to these negative acts monthly, weekly and daily.

The most common negative act experienced “now and then” in offline scenarios were “being gossiped about in real life” (38pc)

The most common negative acts experienced “now and then” online were “being gossiped about on social media by another student” (12pc).

According to the research, 32pc of students indicated that they had witnessed bullying at their higher education institutions in the past year, and 59pc of those reported that they had taken action to help the target.

The survey also measured levels of awareness among students about anti-bullying policies and practices at their institution.

Some 42pc of students surveyed were aware that their college had an anti-bullying policy in place and 36pc “strongly agreed” that bullying is against its values.

About 17pc of students “strongly agreed” that their college makes an active effort to tackle bullying , while 12pc “strongly agreed” that bullying goes unnoticed in their college.

Launching the report, Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris referred to the growing incidence of online bullying and said he wanted to make sure that the sector was sufficiently equipped and informed to make every institution a safe place in which to work and study.

He said this survey together with staff bullying surveys and student/staff surveys of experiences of sexual violence and harassment in higher education, have provided a rich source of evidence that will inform further actions.

Next steps will include the findings being referred to the Equality Diversity Inclusion (EDI) committee of the Higher Education Authority (HEA) for its consideration and suggestions.

The committee will report back to the HEA's Centre of Excellence for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion and Mr Harris’ department .