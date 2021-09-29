One in five pupils ‘not making as much progress as classmates’ because of a special educational need – new study

Almost one in five children are not making as much academic progress as their classmates because of a special educational need, according to a new study.

Pupils with issues such as dyslexia and dyspraxia and emotional or behavioural difficulties, such as ADHD, fare less well academically between the ages of nine and 17.

They also have lower average scores in Junior Cycle exams than those of the same age without similar challenges.

The trend is evident in all children with learning disabilities and emotional or behavioural issues, but not in children with a physical special educational need (SEN).

However, inequality in socio-emotional outcomes among young people with and without SEN, across the same age period, was less pronounced, the study found.

The findings emerge in a paper by the Economic and Social Research (ESRI) by Professor Selina McCoy, Dr Georgiana Mihut, and Dr Bertrand Maître, which was based on data from the Growing up in Ireland (GUI) study.

Read More

The researchers compared students’ academic achievement at the age of nine with their educational outcomes by the time they were 17.

Dr McCoy said the GUI study, which has been gathering data since 2007/08, allows for a very robust analysis as one in seven children were surveyed at the age of nine.

Overall, 25pc of 17-year-olds have been identified with some form of SEN at age nine, according to the research

Students with a physical SEN, including visual, hearing or speech impairments – 6.5pc of those surveyed - and students with no SEN make comparable academic progress over that period, they found.

But about 18pc of pupils, identified as having either a general (6.4pc) or specific learning difficulty (3pc), emotional or behavioural issue, such as ADHD, (6.5) or another, uncategorised, difficulty (2pc), are lagging behind educationally.

The research looked at factors in both the home and school environments that could impact on children’s progress, both academically and in terms of their socio-emotional outcomes.

They found strong associations between what happens at home and in school with the academic outcomes of young people with SEN, which were less significant for their socio-economic outcomes.

On the academic front, they said the findings highlight the importance of early and ongoing interventions to support the academic achievement of students with SEN.

They say that a “more inclusive approach for supporting students with additional needs, their parents, and their schools is needed”.

According to the researchers, inequality in socio-emotional outcomes among young people with and without SEN was less pronounced.

“While life satisfaction was lower among students with a general learning SEN, emotional SEN, and other SEN than students with no SEN, the life satisfaction of students with a specific learning SEN and physical SEN was no different than for young people with no SEN.

They also reported that students with all SEN types were less likely to seek support than students without SEN.