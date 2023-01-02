Number of Ukrainian pupils in schools rises to 13,753

The number of Ukrainian pupils in Irish schools continues to climb steadily, reaching 13,753 last month.

About two-thirds are enrolled in primary schools, which had 8,823 Ukrainian children registered on December 22.

Meanwhile, post-primary schools are accommodating 4,930 students forced to flee their homeland following the Russian invasion last February.

Overall, the new arrivals account for about 1.5pc of the total school population.

The figure is up 430, from 13,323 in November, and from 11,809 in September, according to the latest monthly update from the Department of Education.

About half of the Ukrainian pupils are in schools on the west and south coasts, where schools had most spare capacity, particularly at primary level where enrolments were sliding.

These counties are also popular tourist destinations with large hotels, many of which were targeted by the Government for accommodation.

Dublin is the county with the largest number of Ukrainian pupils, 1,890, but there are relatively more in counties with smaller populations, including 1,373 in Kerry, 1,354 in Cork , 1,157 in Donegal and 902 in Clare.

While the education system nationwide had good spare capacity, accommodating the new arrivals has not been without challenges. Some schools needed additional rooms while extra teachers or teaching hours have been allocated to at least 1,500 schools to cope with the unexpected enrolments.

Specially-established regional education teams, known as REALT, operating under the auspices of the 16 education and training boards, liaise with newly-arrived families and schools to secure placement.

As well as helping families in finding school places, REALT teams support schools to meet the needs of the children, and co-ordinate the provision of education services to children and families across their region, including English language classes.

The National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) has developed guidance for schools and is working with principals as necessary while the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) is supporting schools that have children from Ukraine with additional or special educational needs.

Since November, REALT teams have been providing a similar service to refugee and asylum seeking children arriving from other countries under the Government’s International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) and the Irish Refugee Protection Programme (IRPP).

Prior to the establishment of the REALT teams, school placement for refugee and asylum-seeking children was more ad hoc and extending REALT’s remit allows for a more coordinated approach and more consistent regionalised support for the children involved.