Number of Leaving Cert students not registering for exams halves to 5,000 in past week

The number of Leaving Cert students who have not signed up for the exams has halved from 10,000 to 5,000 in the past week.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) extended the deadline for registration to allow students more time to confirm if they were sitting the exams and level at which they proposed to take each subject.

Of 61,847 sixth years, 57,902 (94pc) have now confirmed their exam intentions, up from below 52,000 on Friday February 11.

Students confirming by the new deadline of Tuesday February 15, included 55,127 entered for the traditional Leaving Certificate, and 2,775 Leaving Certificate Applied candidates.

Overall, about 5,000 candidates either did not register or registered but did complete the process, as required, on the online Candidate Self Service Portal, SEC stated.

AN SEC spokesperson said those who did not register on the portal at all, it was likely that some may have already withdrawn from the exams.

The SEC said it was continuing to engage with schools and students to ensure that all candidates had the opportunity to accurately record their entry so that the most accurate information would be available for the 2022 exams.

The SEC said this year’s figures compared favourably with last year noting that when the portal closed initially in 2021, 92pc of candidates had completed the registration process.

The Candidate Self Service Portal was introduced in 2020, and the SEC said it did not have comparable figures for previous years.

There is a separate entry process for external candidates, - those who are not school-going - which remains open until March 14. To date more than 2,0000 external candidates have registered for the exams.