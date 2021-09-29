Number of Covid outbreaks in schools dropped by almost half last week

The number of Covid-19 outbreaks in schools fell last week, to a little over half those reported for the previous seven-day period.

There were 49 outbreaks reported, with 304 confirmed linked cases, in the week up to Saturday, down from 90 outbreaks and 412 linked cases the week before.

An outbreak is where there are at least two cases, although it does not necessarily mean that transmission occurred on the premises in question.

In the week to Saturday, September 25, there were 43 outbreaks in primary schools, two in post-primary and four in special education schools, while there was none associated with a third-level college.

The 90 school outbreaks in week-ending September 18 broke down as 78 in primary, 11 in post-primary and one in special education. There was also one related to a third-level college, with seven linked cases. The figure was up from 40 school outbreaks the week before.

It is not clear whether the week-ending September 18 represented a peak in the anticipated Covid-19 surge after the return to classrooms earlier this month, or whether the incidence in school communities will continue to fluctuate or even grow.

Vaccination coverage among teenagers and college students is likely to be having an impact on the incidence of the virus in those age cohorts.

The outbreaks figures are provided in the weekly report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), which also gives an overview of mass testing for Covid-19 in schools where even one case is identified.

The data on testing is incomplete but the figures also indicate a drop in mass testing and knock-on Covid-19 detection in school communities.

Last week, mass testing was conducted in 859 schools, including 645 at primary level, with a 4.6pc detection rate among 6,129 pupils and staff tested. That compared with 934 schools, including 722 at primary, the previous week when the detection rate was 5.6pc among 7,420 people tested.

Because of delays in testing, the HPSC notes that, for primary and special education schools the data represents approximately 50pc of the test results up to September 18. For last week, it represented about 85pc of test results..

This week saw significant changes to the Covid-19 contact tracing rules for primary schools with no further tracing of asymptomatic pupils identified as close contacts.

This has caused serious concern to the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) which argued that while there was a deficiency in data for mass testing in schools from the HPSC, it was too early to make that decision. The INTO had called for the changes made this week to be delayed to November 1 to allow for better data to be obtained and sufficient time for considered analysis.

