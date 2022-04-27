NUIG to be renamed University of Galway

NUI Galway is to be renamed at the end of the summer

NUI Galway is being renamed University of Galway.

It is commonly known as NUI Galway, or NUIG, but neither identifies it as a university.

On average, about 30pc of national media reports reference the university as NUIG, which does not name the city.

The NUI Galway governing authority today approved the renaming, to the bilingual Ollscoil na Gaillimh, University of Galway, which will be adopted at the end of the summer.

NUI Galway president, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, said the decision to rename was something to which they had given a lot of thought and it followed detailed assessment, comprehensive consultation and internal discussion.

He said the university had been in Galway and of Galway since the mid-nineteenth century and the name change gave a “clearer sense of who we are as an institution and of being of our place”.

He said Galway was an “in-between place, at the centre of a network of campuses stretching from Shannon to Donegal, including in our Gaeltacht regions, on the edge of and between continents”.

Prof Ó hÓgartaigh said Galway was a place of industry and creativity, of citizenship and debate and the university was proud of the role it had played in Galway's journey to become a global city.

He said the city and university had grown together and “our new name encapsulates that history and is a promise for the future".

Galway is one of four universities under the umbrella of the National University of Ireland (NUI) , and it is officially bilingual.

The other NUI universities are UCD, UCC and Maynooth University, which changed its name from NUI Maynooth in 2014, to strengthen its brand identity.

The rebranding to University of Galway comes as major changes in the higher education landscape brings another third-level college with the title university to the west coast.

Atlantic Technological University, formed through a merger of three former institutes of technology, Galway-Mayo, Sligo and Letterkenny, was launched this month.