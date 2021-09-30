NUI Galway subject of attempted cyber attack

NUI Galway has been subject to an attempted cyber attack on the university’s IT systems.

In a statement today, the university said its IT, cyber security and data protection specialists were monitoring and investigating the incident closely.

“At this point there is no evidence of any data being compromised,” a spokesperson said.

As a precautionary measure, the university has disabled access between the campus network and the wider internet, impacting all users, including students and staff.

"We are working to restore normal access as soon as is possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," the spokesperson added.