NUI Galway students won't have to pay 4pc rent increase next year

Students at NUI Galway won’t have to pay higher rents for on-campus accommodation for the next academic year.

A planned 3pc-4pc hike in rental rates will go ahead – but college authorities will give students a refund equivalent to that value.

It means that the college can maintain the published figure at the new rate, but there is no net increase in the cost to students.

Widespread rises of 3-4pc in campus rents for the 2020/21 academic year brought an outcry from students.

NUI Galway Students’ Union president Clare Austick welcomed the decision and said with the current global pandemic and the dire financial straits in which students and their families found themselves, the university agreed that now was not the time for rent increases.

“We are delighted that the university has listened to the student body and reversed their earlier decision. We are all facing a very uncertain future with the COVID-19 emergency. Adding any extra financial strain to students and their families is not acceptable,” she said.

An NUI Galway spokesperson said that following the start of the next academic year, the university would liaise directly with students staying in campus accommodation organise the refund.

“As a consequence of the decision to rebate the rent rise, there will be no net increase in the amounts paid by students staying in Goldcrest or Corrib Village in the year 2020/21 and students can avail of campus accommodation with rates starting at €98 per week.”

The college also stated that should there be any change to the duration of the academic year on campus arising from Covid-19 restrictions, rent would only be charged on a pro rata basis for the revised dates.

