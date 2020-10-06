NUI Galway classes will be online until Christmas

The college explained its move on the basis that restrictions will be now in place until at least week five in the semester

NUI Galway has announced that classes will be online until Christmas.

The only exceptions will be lab-based and practical tuition, which will remain on campus.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Government’s move to implement Level 3 public health restrictions countrywide for three weeks, from midnight tonight.

The college explained its move on the basis that restrictions will be now in place until, at least, week five in the semester and stated that it “sensed the need for as much certainty as possible.”

As well as lab-based and practical tuition, other essential activities will continue on campus including research and library access.

Campus accommodation will remain open but students who wish to return home and continue their studies online remotely they will be refunded the cost.

NUI Galway has urged students and staff to prioritise Covid-19 testing over any study or work obligations and students will be excused from missing lectures for this purpose. “If you are advised to be tested by your doctor or by a contact tracer, please do so as quickly as possible.”

The statement added that “this virus knows no borders of grief and we should be kind to each other, take care of each other and follow public health advice at all times.

“At this critical stage in the fight against Covid-19 in Galway, we ask every member of our University to take personal action and responsibility to adhere to public health advice and Level 3 restrictions in order to stop the spread of this virus in our community.”

Online Editors