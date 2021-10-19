Nphet member Professor Philip Nolan appointed head of Science Foundation Ireland

Professor Philip Nolan has been appointed Director General of Science Foundation Ireland (SFI).

The former president of Maynooth University, whose 10 year term ended last month, is a key figure in the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Prof Nolan chairs the Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, which provides statistical forecasts on the likely behaviour of Covid and advice to Nphet

He will take up his position with SFI in in January.

Welcoming the appointment, Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said Prof Nolan was a constant and valued source of expertise in his Nphet role “for which we owe him a lot”.

Mr Harris said after a decade in Maynooth, Prof Nolan was now going to lead SFI in contributing to a strong sustainable economy and society, through supporting the development of a world class research and innovation system.

The said if the pandemic “has taught us anything, it’s the value of research and science. Science Foundation Ireland, as our national foundation for investment in scientific research, is a vital part of not only the response to Covid-19, but in our next steps, in the ways we grow our society and our economy

The minister added that he and his department were “very much looking forward” to working with Prof Nolan.