Northern Ireland pupils told to prepare for part-time school

Pupils and parents in Northern Ireland have been warned to prepare for part-time education in the new year as schools try to cope with staff shortages due to Covid-related absences.

And the principal of a Co Down post primary school has said the current staffing crisis in schools has become a serious “health and safety” matter.

St Malachy’s High School in Castlewellan has written to parents informing them that children will be facing some time out of class from January unless the situation improves.

Read More





The Indo Daily: School Daze: Covid rules in primary schools

Read More

Many other schools are already working a system where year groups are sent home when no teachers are available, with over 1,000 staff off through Covid-related issues across Northern Ireland, and the number growing every day. Unions have called for the Northern Ireland Executive to consider early closure before Christmas to alleviate pressure.

The Department of Education has dismissed closing early ahead of the holidays, and the UK Government on Wednesday took the unusual step of also rejecting the suggestion from a NASUWT union official in Northern Ireland.

When asked whether schools in England will be kept open until the Christmas break, Children’s Minister Will Quince told the Commons Education Committee: “That is certainly our plan and we want to see schools stay open.”

St Malachy’s High School informed parents on Wednesday that the decision had been taken to plan for students to attend on a rotational basis in the new year.

Principal Orla O’Neill informed parents: “We in St Malachy’s have reached a point where staff absence is becoming a health and safety concern as the number of staff absent is increasing day by day. Today we have 15 teachers off. That equates to a quarter of our teaching staff.

“Like all schools we have tried in earnest to secure substitute teachers to fill these positions to no avail. We have on several occasions, contacted over 100 subs on a given day to try to secure cover.

“I have discussed the situation with the chair of Governors and we feel that we may have to go down the route that other post primaries are taking and ask that certain year groups stay at home on certain days.

“We will be putting a plan in place in the new year. This is certainly not something we want to do and we have worked hard to avoid this so far this term but the situation is such that the measures we have in place are not sustainable with the current level of absence.”

Helena Macormac, director of the National Association of Head Teachers, said contingency plans need to be in place, "but we do not want to see a circuit breaker”.

"We would prefer it if that could be avoided, but safety has to be paramount. Be prepared is what we’re saying, but we really don’t want this to happen,” she added.

But she added that “if there are not the substitute teachers in the system, then schools cannot open safely.”

The Department of Education said: “There are no plans to close schools early for the Christmas period. Any decision to do so would be taken by the Executive and would be based on medical and scientific advice. We all know that the best place for children in terms of mental health, wellbeing and education is in school.”

The Department said it “is aware of the pressures schools have been facing throughout the pandemic and the difficulties faced by some schools in securing appropriate cover as a result of staff absence”.

"We are actively considering how best to support schools in responding to the issues they currently face and are liaising with Department of Health colleagues while continuing to follow medical and scientific advice.”



