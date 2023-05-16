Norma Foley to meet exam chiefs as speculation mounts about Leaving Cert results date

Education Minister Norma Foley is meeting State exam chiefs on Wednesday amid mounting speculation the Leaving Cert results will issue in August.

It is not clear whether the State Examinations Commission (SEC) is ready to give the minister a release date.

Ms Foley said today that it was her “absolute hope and expectation” that the SEC will have an opportunity to deliver results “within the August timeframe”.

The results traditionally issued in mid-August and even if, expected, they return to an August date, it may be later in the month.

The release date has run into September for the past three years, for reasons related to Covid and because of a shortage of examiners.

There is still an overhang from the pandemic, because of the assurance to students that there will not be a ‘cliff edge’ drop from Covid-era grade inflation.

Inflation was triggered by teachers’ involvement in marking their own students in 2020 and 2021, driving CAO points up by an average 60.

Results overall were held at that level last year to reassure school-leavers that they would not be at a disadvantage vis-a-vis CAO applicants with bumper points from 2020 and 2021

Grades will be reined in this year, but the “no cliff edge” pledge means that the SEC must conduct a post-marking adjustment to bring them to whatever level is agreed, which will take time.

A lack of examiners in recent years has also been a major factor in the delays in issuing results.

The SEC relies on teachers to volunteer for this work and there has been a big push to boost recruitment this year, with a pay boost and direct appeal to school leaders to encourage staff to sign up.

A third factor in the delays is the newly-established second sitting on the Leaving Cert in July for candidates who cannot sit exams in June because of a bereavement, serious illness or because of an epilepsy episode.

SEC chief executive Andrea Feeney said recently that there can be “no shortcuts” if the integrity of the exams is to be maintained.

Delayed results also means late college offers, causing disquiet in the higher education sector because of the disruption to first years’ first semester.

About 61,000 students are expected to sit the Leaving Cert exams, which start on Wednesday June 7.