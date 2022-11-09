Norma Foley brings back teacher ‘overtime’ scheme in post-primary schools to deal with shortages

Education Minister Norma Foley has been forced to re-introduce an “overtime” scheme in post-primary schools to address the teacher shortage crisis.

From next Monday, teachers in second-level schools may work an extra 20 hours per term – up to 60 hours in the year – to fill classroom staffing gaps.

The same scheme ran last year to deal with severe staffing shortages caused by Covid.

It was seen as an emergency measure - which was costly and patchy in its effect – and there was no intention to repeat it this year, but staffing shortages has forced its return.

Schools returned in September with worrying gaps in their staffing, and huge challenges recruiting substitutes, which could not be ignored.

Ms Foley’s officials have been engaging with school management bodies to find solutions to the staffing crisis.

Flexibilities already announced for the current school year include allowing job sharing teachers to work as a sub during the period they are rostered off, in their own or in other schools and suspending the limits on sub work for teachers on career break.

Ms Foley has also indicated that she is looking at ways of allowing retired teachers to return to the classroom without impacting their pension.

Staff who sign up for the ‘teaching hours extension scheme 2022/23’ will be paid a rate based on their salary, so the earnings for each individual will differ.

The normal full-time contract for teachers is 22 hours a week and scheme is also open to job sharers, part-time teachers, subs/casual teachers and those who are on a career break.

In order to be eligible for the extra hours, teachers must have the necessary qualifications for the subject area where a sub is required.

Both primary and post-primary schools are struggling with teacher shortages, and the problem is most severe in Dublin and surrounding areas.

Principals say the shortage and cost of accommodation in an around the capital are key factors in the growing difficulties recruiting and retaining teachers.

At post-primary level, rising pupil numbers and the lack of graduates in key subjects are exacerbating general issues around teacher supply.

Covid is also continuing to take a toll on schools staffing levels.

A Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) survey found that six in 10 post-primary schools had vacancies across September/October.

Seven in 10 of the schools had advertised jobs in the past six months for which no one applied.

Almost eight in 10 principals said a teacher accepted a position in the past six months, to later reject it for a position elsewhere.

The main reasons identified for the difficulties were, attractive options for new graduates in other employments, the unavailability of contracts of full hours upon appointment, accommodation costs/availability in the vicinity of the school and two-tier pay rates.

John Curtis, general secretary of the Joint Managerial Body (JMB), which represents management in about half of post-primary schools, welcomed the department’s circular on the teaching hours extension scheme as “a positive response to the challenges schools are experiencing”.