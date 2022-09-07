‘Nobody is taking responsibility for this mayhem’ – Nurse fears she may have to quit job as sons are refused place on school bus

A single parent fears she may have to quit her job as a frontline nurse in a busy Dublin hospital since her sons were refused a place on the school bus after three years.

Helen Tuffy, from Bective, Co Meath, has been driven to despair while trying to find a solution to get sons Ryan (16) and Shay (14) to their school in Dunshaughlin, 13km away.

Massive demand was placed on the service after Education Minister Norma Foley announced free school-bus places this year, and Ryan and Shay lost the concessionary pass they’ve had since they started secondary school.

“This was a well-intentioned credit from Norma Foley, but it has turned out to be really damaging,” Ms Tuffy said.

“I’m a single parent: I don’t have options. I have to leave the house before 6.30am.

“The bus used to pick the boys up at 7.40am, and as soon as I was at work, I was able to phone them and be reassured that they were up and ready, and that helped me earn a ­living.

“They were getting a concessionary pass as the closest school is 8km away in Trim, but we chose Dunshaughlin because all their friends were going there, and it was on my way to work, so I could get there more easily if I needed to.

“We were told we weren’t successful this year with the bus pass, but we were told there are still two free seats on the bus.

“I’ve appealed, and the appeal can be up to 5,000 words, and you can upload about 20 documents. I uploaded my work contract and my pass from last year.

“I wrote 2,500 words, but it takes up to 28 days for a decision.

“I have lobbied local politicians and, at this point, I just don’t know what I am going to do.

“They can walk and catch the public Bus Éireann service, but it leaves at 7am, and the next is at 9am.

“This means the boys, to be on time, would be in school at 7.20am and would have to stay outside until school opens.

“I am so stressed. I should be able to concentrate on work when I get there, but I have all this going on.

“I have no family here to help bring them to school.

“It’s absolute madness that nobody is taking responsibility for this mayhem. I was basically told I was lucky I got a ticket up to now and that there was nothing else that could be done because Norma Foley has laid down the law on it.

“How can something that was supposed to make life easier make it a million times harder? I don’t know how this wasn’t foreseen.

“I’m hitting a wall wherever I turn.”

Ms Tuffy spoke about the effect of the issue on her sons. “This is very stressful on the boys. They don’t know what’s going to happen day to day.

“I was always very grateful for the service. I never took it for granted. I happily paid for it and would pay for it again.”

In a statement, Bus Éireann said that more than 5,100 tickets had been issued for school transport in Co Meath for this school year – an increase of 12pc on the previous year.

“In response to increased demand, nationally we have to date secured over 272 additional school transport vehicles and 116 services have had larger capacity vehicles added to the service, or the route extended,” the statement added. “Bus Éireann is continuing to procure additional capacity for school transport services to cater for remaining pupils who meet the eligibility criteria of the scheme.”