There are no plans to close schools early for Christmas, or to delay the return in January, the Department of Education has confirmed amid concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid.

“There is no evidence to suggest that extending school holidays has a public health rationale”, it stated.

A spokesperson noted that there was a requirement for primary schools to do 183 school days and for post primary schools to do 167 school days.

The Standardised School Year agreement also includes fixed dates for the Christmas holidays and schools don’t have flexibility to vary those dates.

The Department’s position remains unchanged following comments from leading immunologist Professor Christine Loscher of Dublin City University.

Prof Loscher said closing schools this Friday would create a “really long circuit breaker” for children and reduce the risk of schools being forced to close in the new year.

Meanwhile, there is anecdotal evidence that many parents are planning to give their children an early holiday, and not send them into school for the final three days of term next week, up to Wednesday.

Seamus Mulconry, secretary general of the Catholic Primary School Management Association (CPSMA), representing about 90pc of primary schools, told RTÉ that quite a number of parents would be taking the decision to withdraw their children from school after Friday.

He knows of one instance where about 10pc of parents were telling the school that the children wold not be attending next week.

Mr Mulconry said it had been an extremely challenging term when mitigation measures to combat Covid had not worked as well as they had previously.

He said everyone in education was “stressed out and dying to get to Christmas” and, while principals would welcome an early break, there was no campaign or concerted push for one.

He sad any decision on early closure was matter for the Department and he was in touch with the Department this afternoon and “they were not for turning”.

Meanwhile, the primary teachers’ union says the Government must plan now to strengthen supports for primary schools when they re-open in the new year.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) is calling for an immediate a review of the first term of the school year in conjunction with key primary education stakeholders.

The union also wants discussions with the Department of Education and Public Health representatives on a number of topics, including swift reinstatement of public health support for primary schools from January 6.

The Covid testing and contact tracing regime, and the associated public health back-up for principals, was withdrawn from primary schools at the end of September.

The union is also calling on the Government to fast-track the booster vaccine programme for all workers in crowded settings, rolled out alongside the inoculation of children aged 5-11 between now and the reopening of schools on January 6.

And it is seeking a widespread, high-quality public awareness campaign, supported by influential and popular public figures, designed to highlight the importance of adhering to all infection prevention and control measures in order to improve school safety.