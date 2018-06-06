There is no Irish university in the world’s top 100 as the country’s higher education sector falls further in global rankings.

Trinity College Dublin has dropped from 88th to 104th, while the country’s largest university, UCD is down 25 places to 193rd.

Five of the seven universities, as well as Dublin Institute of Technology, have dropped in the QS World University Rankings 2019. The University of Limerick and Maynooth University have held their own. It has a sparked a new round of warnings about how a funding shortage and staffing controls are damaging Ireland’s universities and the country’s reputation.

As other countries spend increasing amounts on higher education, austerity-era cuts in funding as well as staffing controls in Irish universities, which have not been reversed, is leaving Ireland trailing behind. Trinity College Dublin ranked highest out of Ireland's universities (Stock picture) According to QS, “an indicator-by-indicator performance indicates that the challenges facing Irish higher education are myriad.”

Seven of the country’s eight institutions saw their rank for ‘academic reputation’ drop, while all eight receive lower ranks for ‘employer reputation’. “This suggests that institutions in other nations are receiving an increasing share of global academic and employer recognition, at the expense of Irish institutions” the rankings agency said.

Seven of the country’s eight universities also receive a lower rank for ‘citations per faculty’, indicating that Irish research impact has declined relative to universities in other nations. It leaves Irish universities are no longer ahead of the average, but level with it. UCD president Prof Andrew Deeks said while the Government “perseveres with austerity level funding”, countries like China were investing billions.”

Prof Deeks pointed out that, in 2008, UCD ranked 86th in the world in QS in terms of student:teacher ratio but now it was in 536th position, down 70 on last year alone.

He said a continuing deterioration in UCD’s student:teacher ratio “can no longer be endured” and said a range of options to tackle this issue EMBAR were being brought before the next meeting of its Governing Authority.

Irish Universities Association (IUA) director general Jim Miley said it was ”time to stop delaying a decision on a proper funding model for Irish third-level education.” While there was some comfort for Trinity in being ranked Ireland’s leading university, its dean of research, Prof Linda Doyle said “Irish universities are sliding because we can’t compete on funding.”

Education Minister Richard Bruton. Photo: Tom Burke Education Minister Richard Bruton ignored the downward trend and said the rankings “reflected a strong performance overall by Ireland”. He said that such rankings did not consider the quality of teaching or the quality of learning, or measure how universities tackled educational disadvantage, or support students with special educational needs.

Globally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology is named the world’s leading university for a record-breaking seventh consecutive year. University of Oxford (5th) has usurped its longtime rival, the University of Cambridge (6th) to be the UK’s top institution The UK and the USA have seen their performance stabilise, with slightly more improvements than drops.

Continental Europe’s best university remains ETH Zurich. World University Rankings 2019: Ireland

2019 2018 Institution Name 104 88 Trinity College Dublin (TCD) 193 168 University College Dublin (UCD) 260 243 National University of Ireland, Galway (NUIG) 388 283 University College Cork (UCC) 422 391 Dublin City University (DCU) 511-520 501-550 University of Limerick (UL) 701-750 701-750 Maynooth University 751-800 651-700 Dublin university of Technology (DIT) The full rankings can be found here

Online Editors