New two-year pilot project to save small rural schools

A concerted drive to save small rural schools will get underway in September.

Education Minister Norma Foley has announced a two-year pilot project that will involve clusters of three to five schools sharing resources.

One issue likely be explored is having a number of schools under the management of one principal.

Small schools in rural areas are a particular feature of the Irish education system, but they have been under increasing threat because of population decline in their communities.

The Department of Education defines a small school as one with four mainstream teachers or fewer, which account for almost half of all primary schools.

But while the 1,360 small primary schools make up 44pc of the primary sector, they account for only 14pc of primary pupils.

The new project, which was drawn up with the education stakeholders, aims to encourage small schools to cluster together in local groups.

For the purposes of the pilot, six clusters will be formed - two in Galway, and one in each of Donegal, Kerry, Wicklow and Waterford, with between three and five schools in each.

The idea is that schools within a cluster collaborate with each other and identify common challenges and trial innovative solutions.

Sharing aspects of school leadership is one idea to be examined, and others include using technology to link schools for teaching and learning aspects of the curriculum.

The pilot clusters will also see how well they can share common activities and special educational needs provision, and issues such as procuring and maintaining IT systems/services.

This project is being developed by a working group of school management bodies and teachers’ unions with the Department for Education, as part of the programme of work of the Primary Education Forum (PEF).

Ms Foley said small schools were valued hugely and played an important role in community life and the research project would harness some of that energy.

She said small schools’ leaders and school communities had themselves identified that there was huge potential for collaboration in finding workable solutions.

“They are best placed to know what might and might not work for them. It is not expected that all of the activities tried out will be immediately successful; the aim is to provide an opportunity over a two year period to experiment safely.”

Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) general secretary John Boyle said they were delighted to have been centrally associated with the development of project, which emanated from the 2019 Symposium on Small Schools.

He said small schools were the lifeblood of rural communities and “we must ensure they are adequately supported in the coming years.”