New special school for children with autism and learning disabilities to open in Dublin

A new special school for children with autism and general learning disabilities will open next September in south Dublin.

The school, under the patronage of the Catholic Archbishop of Dublin, Dr Diarmuid Martin,will be on the campus of the former Scoil Colm in Crumlin.

The plan is that it will cater for 35 pupils who have been able to get a specialist school place in south Dublin this year - although it is not expected to open until the autumn.

Many of the children for whom the new school is being established are currently in mainstream schools or receiving education under the home tuition scheme.

The Department of Education had engaged with 23 special schools in south Dublin seeking to expand provision, but even after those discussions there was still a shortfall of 35 places.

The new school will operate alongside Scoil Eoin, which caters for pupils with a mild general learning disability, with the longer term plan of integrating the two.

Education Minister Norma Foley and Junior Minister for Special Education Josepha Madigan announced the opening.

Ms Madigan described it as “a much-needed development which will help to meet the demand for special school places in the area."

She referred to the shortage of special school places in the South Dublin area this year, with many students who should have a place being unable to secure one.

“This has impacted on their lives and the lives of their families. This new school will increase the number of places available for students in the area and allow students to receive a full education appropriate to their needs, “ she said.

There are currently 124 special schools with more than 1,400 teachers providing specialist education for about 8,000 pupils.

There are separate discussions going on with a number of mainstream schools in south Dublin, with a view to opening more special classes for students with autism.

Online Editors