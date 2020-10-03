New plan would outlaw discrimination based on family background, address or school

Children and Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman told the Green Party National Convention that his Department is to begin a public consultation on inserting “socio-economic discrimination” as a new ground under the Equal Status Act.

“No one in Ireland should face disadvantage because of their address, or where they went to school,” Mr O’Gorman said today.

At present, the Equal Status Act prohibits discrimination on nine grounds: gender, marital status, family status, age, disability, sexual orientation, race, religion and membership of the Traveller community.

The Sunday Independent understands Mr O’Gorman hopes to launch a consultation before the end of the year with the results of this to be considered by Cabinet next year.

The broad idea is that someone could avail of equality legislation if they believed they were discriminated against on the grounds of family background, where they’re from, educational background or their economic situation.

Mr O’Gorman also said he is working on updating legislation on hate crime and incitement to hatred with Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

“This is not just about responding to events as they arise. We also need to do more to tackle the institutional and structural inequality in our country. People are facing barriers because of the colour in their skin, their ethnicity, the area they’re from, or because of their accent,” he said.

He will also publish a plan to abolish Direct Provision by the end of the year, while pledging a series of interim reforms, including a new independent inspection process for Direct Provision Centres, expanding the right to work, providing access to drivers’ licences and ensuring that proper vulnerability assessments are undertaken.

On Covid-19, Mr O’Gorman said that young people had had to endure “scapegoating in much of the press” and said the Government had a duty to respond to this.

Meanwhile, in his keynote address to the convention on Saturday evening, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said the Budget on Tuesday week will include a commitment to spend at least €1m-a-day on cycling paths and walkways and that three-quarters of the “massively enhanced” budget for retrofitting will go towards low-income and social housing,

The Climate Action and Transport Minister pledged to introduce a deposit return scheme, bring an end to single-use plastics and promote a new range of public transport measures in the economic recovery plan to be published in November.

“We have to use this time of change to see more balanced growth across the country and to promote ‘transport lead development’ where new housing is located a 15-minute walk or cycle to of high-quality public transport stations,” he said.

Mr Ryan said he intended to enact a new Climate Action Amendment Bill, which will commit the country to be fully carbon neutral by 2050, by December 15.

Speaking earlier, the Greens’ deputy leader Catherine Martin, the Media and Tourism Minister, said the party had lost some “very good members” as a result of its decision to go into Government.

“We have struggled with some division, disagreement – with disunity, disharmony. We have talked and we have debated – and we have made a series of collective democratic decisions that will affect not just our own lives but the future of the country,” she said.

Ms Martin said she and her fellow Green ministers had a “particular responsibility” to “stand up for Green values and Green identity within Government”. She said the party needs to be “campaigning and agitating” for Green values at every level, including at Cabinet.

Earlier, delegates voted down a motion proposed by MEPs Grace O’Sullivan and Ciarán Cuffee to allow the Greens to have a joint leadership. The motion, which needed a two thirds majority to pass, was defeated by four votes.

“I was barely off the screen after the online vote when messages of disgust and disappointment started arriving. We are a party that stands for equality and equal rights and those are principals that are very close to my heart,” Ms O’Sullivan said.

On Twitter, Mr Cuffee said: “We’ve never been an ‘Uno Duce, Una Voce’ party. No doubt we will discuss this again.”

