New measures to ease teacher shortages to be announced soon – Foley

Education Minister Norma Foley is exploring a range of ways to address the teaching shortage.

Ms Foley said today that she expected to make an announcement soon on measures to ease the problem.

Schools are facing huge difficulties in recruiting teacher both for long term positions and for short-term substitution.

Dublin is worst affected, which principals attribute to the cost of accommodation in the capital driving teachers to rural areas.

There has been a relaxation of rules around job sharing and teachers on career break returning to work but it is not enough to deal with current staffing challenges.

A task force has been set up in the Department of Education to come up with solutions, but Ms Foley said today that some mechanisms to ease the crisis were more complicated than others.

Measures being examined include allowing retired teachers to work without impacting their pension, and flexibility for post-primary teachers to do extra hours, as happened in the last school year, when Covid caused high levels of absence.

“All of that is currently in the mix,” the minister said.

Ms Foley was attending the annual conference of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD), representing post-primary principals, whose president Rachel O’Connor highlighted the teacher supply crisis

She gave an example of a recent day on a website advertising vacant teaching posts when there were 218 advertised for post primary schools and 242 teachers for primary schools.

“Those figures do not reflect the true story of zero substitutes and very high levels of absenteeism. The teacher supply crisis is real, and we feel the burden of it everyday Minister” she said.

In her own Co Wexford school, Ms O’Connor said she “had had to re-imagine many aspects of our timetable on several occasions already this year,” including diverting special education needs from their work.

In a wide-ranging address to the conference, Ms Foley referred to the continuing enrolment of Ukrainian pupils in Irish school, with more than 12,000 registered so far.

She said they had allocated over 600 additional posts for language supports to schools with Ukrainian pupils, while the Teaching Council has established a process to support the registration and vetting of qualified Ukrainian teachers and had, at this point, admitted 81 applicants to the register.

The minister also reiterated her firm commitment to progressing significant changes to senior cycle and said she would shortly appoint a group to oversee the work and report regularly back to her on progress.

“I am excited by the opportunity we now have to re-imagine our Senior Cycle and together with colleagues I am absolutely committed to deliver on the commitments I set out in March,” she said.

Teacher unions have indicated their opposition to aspects of the proposed reforms, including asking teachers to assess their own students for 40pc of the marks in a subject, with 60pc reserved for traditional written exams.

Among the other proposals that unions oppose is the interim plan for students to sit the first Leaving Cert papers in Irish and English at the end of fifth year, from 2024, pending the introduction of longer-term reforms in those subjects.

However Ms Foley confirmed she was pressing ahead, and said that the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) and the State Examinations Commission (SEC) were in the process of commissioning research in relation to the weighting, composition and moderation of teacher-based assessment components.

She spoke about the value that she saw in a second exam component, along written exams: “I have worked with students, as I am sure you each have, whose strengths do not lie with written exams but whose ability to deliver a speech, make a presentation, conduct an experiment are unrivalled.”

In another controversial issue, Ms Foley said she had asked the SEC to undertake an evaluation of the 2022 experience of holding oral and music practical exams at Easter, so as to inform the approach to these exams in future years. Normally these exams are conducted in term time but they were moved to the Easter holidays this year because of Covid-related pressures

Ms Foley said an invitation would shortly go out to schools for expressions of interest to trial new and revised subjects that will be rolled out under the reforms, from September 2024. These will be called network schools

It is important, it will be difficult, it will be challenging – but we can do it. I’ve committed right from the beginning that this will be a partnership approach, that everything we do will be worked out through the schools, with the school and with the staff. No one knows better than myself that the experts in the different subject areas are the teachers who teach them. I know that.

She said it would be “foolish” for her not to learn from the experience of Junior Cycle reform.

" I was part of that, I was there when all of that unfolded, so I want to do it different, I want to do it better. I am not for one minute suggesting I have a monopoly of wisdom on how that should be. I am very clear : we will work in partnership, we will work together. "

She acknowledged that “probably the most difficult” aspect of the reform plan was the 40pc teacher assessment,

" I know that. Again, would say we will work through all that, it will be externally moderated, we will work through it with network schools. I really want schools to feel they are part of this, that there is a shared vision and a shared ownership.”

“Now is the time – and if now isn’t the time, I do not know when will be time … This is first, last, always about the students."

Talking about the challenges around marking the Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle exams this year, partly due to a shortage of examiners, Ms Foley said she recognise that further work was needed to be done around recruiting examiners,

She has asked her officials and the SEC to examine all issues and avenues around examiner recruitment and supply in advance of next year’s exams.