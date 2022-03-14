New junior cycle ‘not preparing students adequately for Leaving Cert’ - ASTI report

Almost four in five secondary teachers say the new junior cycle is not preparing students adequately for progression to Leaving Cert study.

Among their concerns is the move to common level exam papers in all junior cycle subjects except for Irish, English and maths.

Almost 3,000 teachers have given their views on their experience of the reformed junior cycle in a survey by the Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI).

The phased roll-out of the new junior cycle is complete with all subjects now having undergone changes in how they are taught and examined.

The focus is less on teaching specific subject content - and more on developing student skills and thinking abilities – with some teachers describing the approach as a “dumbing down”.

Under the reforms, Irish, English and maths are now the only subjects where students can opt for either higher or ordinary level.

All others are taken at common level, a move designed to avoid students being channelled into a particular level of learning too early in their post-primary education.

In a further change, the grade bands are broader than in traditional marking systems, with, for instance, a single band covering 55pc-74pc.

This year will see the first junior cycle exams since 2019 and also the first time that all new subject specifications, formerly called syllabi, are being examined, with no exam more than two hours in length.

The survey findings come as an announcement is awaited on Leaving Cert reforms, but the ASTI report says “fundamental problems” with the junior cycle must be addressed before further change is implemented.

In the survey, 78pc of teachers disagreed that students were being adequately prepared for senor cycle study, and only 13pc agreed that they were.

In reply to another question, only 37pc of teachers felt there was adequate content knowledge in their subject, while only 35pc felt the balance between knowledge and skills was appropriate.

Teachers also raised concerns about the wide grading bands, with only 21pc stating that they were appropriate

“The introduction of common level papers for non-core subjects, combined with the new grading model is widely regarded as detrimental to both academically stronger and weaker students,” the report states.

One teacher commented that the common level approach “serves very few – the weaker students struggle to manage and the more able find it doesn’t challenge their abilities enough”.

In another comment, banding of grades was described as “too wide, giving the middle ability students little motivation to aim higher”.

“There is a big difference between a student achieving 55pc and 74pc in an exam and there should be recognition of the extra work it takes.”

The junior cycle reform has also seen an increase to 400 hours, over three years, in curriculum time given to student wellbeing, at the expense of subject teaching.

This is also a source of dissatisfaction, with only 32pc of teachers who responded to the survey agreeing that the change was satisfactory. The report calls for the time allocation to revert to 300 hours.

“The 400 hours is negatively impacting on curriculum time for other subjects and inhibits a more integrated cross-curricular approach,” the report states.

John Conneely, who chaired the ASTI survey committee, said “senior cycle reform must be informed by the experience of teachers at junior cycle.

He said teachers were “most unhappy as they struggle to teach dumbed down and vague syllabi”.

“Whilst it is recognised by teachers that junior cycle is not a high stakes environment, the mistakes made at junior cycle level must not be repeated at Leaving Certificate level due to the important nature of senior cycle providing a solid foundation to students for their future careers and also being a gateway to third level for many students."

Students Robbie Weldon, Carla Brennan, Hannah Radford, Ruhi Mendis and Killian Ross are on a post Leaving Cert (PLC) with difference, and already spending a day a week in Dublin City University (DCU).

They are students on the education and training course delivered collaboratively by Whitehall College of Further Education and Dublin City University (DCU), which allows progression to DCUs BSc in Education & Training.

The initial PLC year, leading to a Level 5 qualification, acts as a foundation for the DCU honours degree (Level 8 ) programme.

An important feature of the PLC course is that students complete two modules at DCU during their PLC year and don’t have to repeat them when they embark on the degree programme.

As well as spending some time studying at the university while doing the PLC , they also have access to facilities such as the gym and library, so they already feel at home when they enter DCU on a full time basis.

The course predates latest moves by DCU for more seamless transition between further and higher education but is a taste of what is to come under the new initiative.

Although becoming a PE teacher appealed to him, when taekwondo champ Robbie Weldon left school last year he wasn’t really sure what he wanted to do , and fancied taking come time out to focus on his sport, and perhaps do an apprenticeship.

It was after conversations with his mother, that Robbie, of Lusk, Co Dublin started investigating PLCs what might ultimately lead to teaching and he came up with the education and training programme.

“I read about how you come up to DCU and so I said, I think that's what I want,” he said.

Killian Ross (20), of Phibsboro, Dublin took up a CAO place on social work degree programme course in 2020, but it wasn’t right for him. He started afresh on the education and training PLC and likes the way it allows him to keep his options open as all as access to the “phenomenal gym” in DCU.

Carla Brennan (18) ,Ballymun Dublin and Hannah Radford (19) of Coolock, Dublin were shy on points for their CAO teaching course choice but are very happy now with the path they are on.

Ruhi Mendis (19) had applied to the CAO from Italy and got an offer for the BSC in Science Education in DCU but decided that she would like to learn more about the Irish education system before embarking on her higher education studies. She put in the research and came up with the unique DCU/Whitehall programme as her starting point.