New CAO offers on the cards as 18 Leaving Cert students receive upgrade after appeal

Some 12,216 of the 60,419 students challenged how the process introduced to replace the June exams treated them (David Jones/PA)

Some 18 Leaving Cert students are receiving an upgrade in one subject each following the appeals process.

While the numbers are small, in some cases the upgrade will lead to a new CAO offer for the current academic year.

The appeal outcomes were made available to students at 12 noon today, through the Calculated Grades Student Portal.

Students whose grades have been upgraded are also being contacted directly by the Calculated Grades office

An updated results file has been provided to the CAO and candidates who are eligible for a new offer as a result of the upgraded mark received will be contacted as soon as possible.

Some 12,216 of the 60,419 students challenged how the process introduced to replace the June exams treated them. They appealed 33,301 individual subject grades. The number excludes students who initially entered for an appeal but later withdrew their application.

Eleven of the upgrades followed an appeal by the student and a further seven grades were upgraded following quality assurance checks as part of the appeals process.

The quality assurance involved checks on the documentation submitted by schools, the entry of that data on to the schools' data collection system and transmission of the data through the various IT systems used in the generation of calculated grades

The appeals process was much more limited than in other years and extended only to checking for errors in the recording and transmission of marks/grades relating to students

It did not provide for students either challenging the estimated percentage mark provided by teachers or the final grade awarded by the Calculated Grades Executive Office (CGEO).

Students unhappy with the outcome of the appeals process can have their appeal reviewed by independent Appeals Scrutineers, who are independent of the Department of Education.

Students who consider that their case has not been processed correctly can make a complaint to the Ombudsman or, in the case of students under 18 years of age, the Ombudsman for Children.

The outcomes from the appeals are separate from the upgrades awarded following the discovery of three coding errors in the calculated grades process.

When corrections were applied the algorithm that processed the results, 6,100 students received upgrade, leading to a new CAO offer for almost 500.

