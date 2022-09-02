Nerves, new friends – and not even the parents shed first-day tears as next generation start school

Teacher Sheila Reilly with new pupil Sofia Bruma at St Benedict's National School in Ongar, Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Barbara Boilson and her daughter Eva Taylor (4) outside St Benedict's National School before the doors opened. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Twins AJ and Jaxx Cramer are clearly in a hurry to get started at St Benedict's National School in Ongar, Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

On the first day of school, the nerves were apparent and emotions never far from the surface.

St Benedict’s National School principal Padraic Flesk immediately moved to reassure the many anxious faces.

“We will be sending out a video during the day just to show you they are doing well,” he said, to smiles of relief all round.

Whatever about their parents, the new pupils in the three junior infants classes at St Benedict’s in Ongar, Dublin, were already beginning to settle in to their new situation and had taken their seats in class.

With large, serious eyes, they observed everything around them as they stacked the Duplo and other plastic blocks in front of them into neat towers.

One little boy had taken such a shine to a light-up race track that he immediately declared he wanted to get a similar one for his birthday.

For five-year-old twins AJ and Jaxx Cramer, from nearby Clonee, the first day at school was another big landmark to sail through together.

“So far, so good. They’re just happy so long as they have each other – where one goes, the other goes,” said their mother, Ciara Gregg.

With three older sisters – Jodie (19), Chloe (13) and Poppy (10) – ahead of them, the twins took school in their stride.

“They were happy to put their uniforms on once Poppy was wearing hers,” said their dad, Adam.

The family were just back from holiday in Spain, so they hit the ground running with the first day of school preparations.

“They already know some friends in the class because they were at creche here together, so they know the yard and the playground – it’s all familiar to them, so that’s good,” Ciara said.

Just in case, though, she had ‘bribed’ them with the promise of a visit to the toy shop after school.

AJ and Jaxx had already picked out what they wanted –“a robot with a remote control” – one each in different colours.

“I never buy one of anything, it always has to be two,” Ciara said.

The twins’ teacher, Sheila Reilly, said she was excited to be back teaching junior infants again, as she did last year.

“It’s a new start for all of them and they’re very big changes, particularly for the parents,” she said.

Her favourite part of teaching the children is “getting to know their personalities and helping them to grow”.

“It’s a very special age as they’re starting their primary education,” she said.

“These are the children who were toddlers during the pandemic, but I think children are extremely resilient and we underestimate that sometimes.”

Mr Flesk said this year he had 84 new junior infant pupils starting, split into three classes.

He was not sure what impact, if any, the pandemic might have had on them.

“Some may not have attended creche, but because we teach a lot through play they tend to make friends very quickly,” he added.

St Benedict’s was built a decade ago as a pilot community centre school, and with 640 pupils it is now thriving.

An outdoor classroom and sensory garden built during the pandemic had contributed greatly to the sense of calm- ness around the school, Mr Flesk said.

“It’s a very happy school. We have plenty of space in the yard for them and it’s great – and then when we close up at 4pm the community centre takes over the space and run classes,” he added.

“If I come here at seven or eight in the evening, the place will be busy and parents will be around. It’s a great atmosphere.”

Brought to school by his dad, Julien, and mum, Melanie, Reece Flierenbaum (5), from Ongar, was struggling a bit with the adjustment.

“It’s a big transition – he didn’t like the uniform and he’s not used to the tie. We might have had to fight over every piece of clothing,” Julien said.

“But he’ll settle in quickly and will soon be used to it – it will be fine.”

Her hair done up in two bows, Krystal Stokes (4), also from Ongar, was happily chatting with the classroom assistants.

“She was so excited coming to school,” said her mum, Shannon, adding that Krystal was shy but really looking forward to making friends.

Katie Doyle (5) was dropped off to school by her mum, Jennifer, and her baby brother, Cillian, who is six months old. Her other brother, Conor, has started pre-school.

“She was very good and all excited coming to school. There were no tears – not even from me!” Jennifer said.

Kuldeep Ghildigan and his wife, Rajni, were happy to see that their son, Dalin, who turns five this month, had immediately got down to play.

“He’s an only child for us,” Kuldeep said. “He’s very sociable and he wants to be here having fun.”