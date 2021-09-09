My road to college: ‘I turned down Business and German in Trinity College to study classical music in Vienna’

Violinist Julieanne Forrest (18) from Johnstown, Navan, Co. Meath, last year’s winner of the €5,000 Top Security/Frank Maher Classical Music Awards, at the launch of the 2021 competition, Ireland’s largest for secondary schools. www.frankmaherclassicalmusicawards.com. Photo: Peter Houlihan

A Leaving Cert student turned down a place in Trinity College Dublin (TCD) to attend a music college in Vienna to pursue her dream of becoming a violinist.

Julieanne Forest (18), from Navan in Co Meath, is currently in Austria as she will begin her first semester in classical music at the Music and Arts University of Vienna (MUK) on September 20.

Today she was offered a place to study Business and German in TCD but said she won’t be packing her bags to return home as it’s her dream to become a violinist.

“I really love Vienna, it’s full of culture and there's so much music, so for me as a musician it’s huge, there’s nowhere better than here in my opinion,” she said.

"Obviously, it’s daunting to get here by yourself and to have to sort everything out and not forget anything, that part of it is slightly stressful, but I would ensure it for what I’m getting out of it, it’s amazing.

"From the time I was eight years old I wanted to be a violinist and that was my dream.

"I did my Leaving Cert but all the way through it was a parallel because I was studying for my Leaving Cert but then I was working in my own time outside to get into college with a completely different route.”

The Meath native was offered a place in MUK based on auditions and her Leaving Cert results didn’t matter- except she had to have studied German, which she received the highest grade in.

Despite concentrating on her music, Julieanne evidently also managed to excel in her academic studies as this year Business and German in TCD had an entry-level of at least 530 points.

Julieanne decided to only sit one of her exams and opt for accredited grades in the rest as she was granted an opportunity to travel to Germany and meet her teacher who had been doing lessons with her over zoom during the pandemic.

“I sat one exam, my English exam, and then I took predicted in the rest because I was attending the Kronberg Academy near Frankfurt and I was meeting my teacher for the first time in person, because I had done all my lessons on zoom,” she explained.

"So that was hugely important to me and I had put myself down to sit all the exams but when that came up I had to take the offer because it was an amazing opportunity and Kronberg is one of the best festivals in the world for violin and I’ll never forget the experience.”

The 18-year-old said her secondary school, St Peters College in Dunboyne, was incredibly supportive of her musical dream.

"They were so supportive, any kind of free time I had in school they allowed me to practice and without that school, I don’t think I would’ve gotten into Vienna,” she said.

"There just wouldn't have been the time in the day to practice for the number of hours that I had to, to reach the standard.”

The violinist was last year crowned the winner in Ireland’s top teen music talent awards.

The 2021 competition is now open to entries for any sixth year post-primary students of string, woodwind, brass and piano.

A €5,000 prize will be awarded to the overall winner to attend a recognised place of tuition, a course of study in Ireland or abroad or on a purchase necessary for the development of their talent.

The closing date for this years entries is October 8, those looking to apply can download an application form on frankmaherclassicalmusicawards.com.