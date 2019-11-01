A major expansion plan at the University of Limerick (UL) aims to grow student numbers by 4,000, bringing enrolments to 20,000 over the next five years and €30m annual spending boost to the area.

Multi-million euro expansion plan announced for University of Limerick, creating over 300 new jobs

The mid-west university has also announced 330 new jobs to bring staff numbers up to 1,930, to support the 25pc increase in students.

Much of the focus of the additional student recruitment will be on postgraduate and international students, UL president Dr Des Fitzgerald said today.

Dr Fitzgerald said the increase in student numbers would bring an additional annual spend of c.€30 million to the city and region.

He was speaking at the launch of UL@50, a Strategic Plan to guide the development of the university, which celebrates the 50th anniversary in 2022.

Its forerunner, the National Institute for Higher Education (NIHE) opened in 1972 with 113 students based in one building with seven academic members of staff.

Today’s launch took place on the site of the planned UL City Campus in the former Dunnes Stores site on Sarsfield Bridge in the city centre, which is at the heart of the university’s development ambitions.

The proposed city campus will be the subject of an international architectural competition and Dr Fitzgerald said they already begun identifying all possible sources of funding including government, philanthropy and their own sources “to get us to a place where we can begin to plan what is possible.”

The university will also shortly launch a development master plan for its 360 acre campus in Castletroy, on city’s outskirts.

Dr Fitzgerald said the overarching priority for the university was to increase its national and international academic reputation through excellence in research and education.

The coming years would see a revolution in teaching styles and philosophies and UL would seek to lead this transformation in Ireland, he added

“We believe that the teaching model which has characterised universities for a hundred years is coming to an end. We want to put flexible learning spaces and tech-enhanced teaching models at the heart of our education and training. We will develop new curricula, new learning modes and a cross-disciplinary sharing and exchange approach with a particular focus on enterprise and entrepreneurship,”

Dr Fitzgerald also said UL would also deepen its commitment to Limerick and the Mid-West region with a strong focus on business and enterprise.

UL Chancellor Mary Harney said that the coming anniversary spurred UL to greater ambition during the development of the new strategic plan.

“By matching the ambition and drive of our founders, we will ensure that the university reaches its fullest potential over the coming years, “ she said.

