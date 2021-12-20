Most UCD students paying more than €750 a month in rent, union survey finds

Most UCD students are paying €750 a month or more in rent, a survey has found.

The survey of nearly 1,000 students going to UCD found 43pc were unhappy with their current living arrangements, with UCD Students’ Union saying the amounts their members were paying each month for somewhere to live was unaffordable for many.

The union said high rents were having a “creeping impact” on education, the student experience and student mental health, and called for an end to what it described as “luxury builds” on campus, and the introduction of stronger legal protections for students.

Some 63pc of students surveyed who were renting said they were paying more than €750 a month, with 53pc of respondents saying they were having difficulties meeting their monthly housing-related costs.

Nearly one fifth (18pc), said it was “extremely difficult”.

Nearly half (43pc) of respondents said finding accommodation or problems with their current housing situation was having a negative effect on their education, while 49pc said it was impacting their student experience and 57pc said it has had a negative impact on their mental health.

“The results of this survey are the latest indication that the housing and affordability crises are far reaching and having a hugely detrimental impact on UCD students,” said UCDSU president Ruairí Power.

“Students are faced with extortionate rents and insecure tenancy conditions, while a large numbers make do in sub-standard settings. The scale of the crisis demands immediate action from Government. An immediate ban on rent increases in RPZs [rent pressure zones] is overdue.”

He said the survey highlights the impact that finding accommodation and difficulty in affording rent is having on academic progression and the mental health of students.

"Private landlords aren’t the only ones getting in on the act, UCD is charging excessive rents for on campus accommodation,” he added.

"Increasing supply is essential, but we also need to see an end to the practice of building only luxury accommodation on college campuses. Some respondents highlighted serious issues with the lack of legal protections for students in digs-style accommodation, highlighting the need for a deposit protection scheme and the replacement of the licensee system.”

Final year politics and art history student, Sadhbh Mac Lochlainn, who is renting privately, said: “This affects everyone across the board, but as a student, it means more of my time is taken up with working so I can afford my rent rather than actually studying for my degree.

“As the pandemic has continued on the last two years everyone including students have spent more time at home for work and study. Where I live I don’t have a radiator in my bedroom. The radiator we do have in the sitting room is a plug-in electric heater which costs a lot to run. This means myself and my housemate are constantly weighing up the cost of heating versus what we can afford and it has led to me getting sick with a chest infection in the week before exams. My situation is not unique and it’s also not the worst.”

Durgesh Shantaram Ramani, a masters student in engineering management, who is subletting accommodation said that as an international student he found it very difficult to find accommodation.

“Eventually I found a person who was willing to sublet his room for a couple of months. I had no choice but to go for it as I did not have time or mental peace to study the subjects and week 5/6 exams were just around the corner,” he said.

Final-year engineering student Conor Ffrench is living in UCD’s on-campus Merville accommodation, and says he was lucky enough to get one of the cheapest packages, at around €7,600 for nine months. He says he can still only afford it because he gets a grant.

"It was only because of random chance that I got luck to get this option as every other accommodation option was far too expensive for me, I just wouldn’t have been able to afford it. I can only afford the Merville residence because I am a recipient of SUSI. But this still doesn’t cover it all,” he said.

He said the quality of the accommodation was bad, with no oven in the apartment to cook food, forcing him and his roommate to buy an air fryer and a portable oven, and draughty, cold windows leading to mould on the curtains, which exacerbated his asthma.

"I am definitely trying off campus next year as this is not acceptable,” he said. “UCD only offer us two choices; pay high to live in bad quality or pay twice that to live in 5 star apartments.”

A spokesperson for UCD said the college had huge sympathy for the struggle students had in finding and affording accommodation in Dublin.

She said that in some cases whether a particular apartment on campus had an oven depended on when the block was built, and some older units did not have ovens.

“The blocks were built at different stages and for some the best practice was to not have ovens,” she said.

In relation to the complaint of mould, she said that wall vents needed to be kept open to allow a circulation of air to prevent mould, and that the college would follow up again on the complaint raised.

“You don’t need to have it open all the time but it shouldn’t be permanently closed either,” she said, adding that if there is a problem with mould it will be fixed before the student returns after Christmas.

On the issue of high rents, the college said there were now about 4,000 on-campus accommodation units.

“The main factors that influence the rent is the cost of building and maintenance,” the spokesperson said.

"We were trying to increase the number of places on campus because of the lack of availability to students.

“We now have 4,000 places and prices do differ. At the moment the price of building is at an all-time high, so that doesn’t make it any easier.

“In most of the recently built blocks there is a small number of units that can double up. Most are single occupancy but that’s what we’ve found students want.

“We have huge sympathy for the difficulties students have in getting accommodation as there is a wider issue of availability for our students.”