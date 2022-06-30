Most teachers ‘fair’ to students in Leaving Cert 2021 accredited grades, but many admit to inflating marks

The vast majority of teachers believe they were fair to most students in last year’s Leaving Cert accredited grades process, but many inflated the marks awarded, according to a new report.

Teachers admit to being over generous for several reasons and one in four say they should have awarded some “failing” marks, but did not do it.

Factors that influenced their leniency included the prospect of marks being reduced in the national standardisation process that decided the final grades and a concern about how other schools might be marking.

The impact of these was much more significant than in 2020, when teachers’ marks were used for the first time in State exams, leaving many feeling that they should have been kinder to their students because other schools did not hold back.

Teachers also compensated pupils who faced challenges outside school and some awarded a higher grade because the student needed it for a job or a course.

The findings emerge in research by the Dublin City University (DCU) Carpe assessment institute, capturing the voice of teachers involved in the 2021 accredited grades process. The Outcomes from a Survey of Post-Primary Teachers Involved in the 2021 Leaving Certificate Accredited Grades Process was written by Michael O’Leary, Zita Lysaght and Audrey Doyle.

According to the authors, the issue of grade inflation and fairness was uppermost in the minds of teachers and some were unhappy with the way in which their colleagues and schools approached the marking process.

Last year’s Leaving Cert results were a record high and, coming on top of the inflated grades of 2020, left candidates with an average 60 points more than they would have achieved in the 2019 exam.

In one example of the grade inflation, 1,342 students achieved the maximum 625 marks, a more than six fold increase on 207 in 2019, and more than double the 2020 figure.

Leaving Cert 2021 offered a unique hybrid option to students - accredited grades based on marks awarded by teachers and/or exams and, where students opted for both and the grades varied, they were awarded the higher one. Ultimately, 52pc of accredited grades were higher than the equivalent exam grade.

The outcomes in the DCU report are based on responses from 223 teachers from a broadly representative sample of schools, with 83pc teaching a Leaving Cert subject at higher level,

Overall, 92pc of teachers felt they were fair to 90pc of students, with almost two -thirds, 61pc, saying it was easy to estimate marks for 75pc or more students, On the other hand, 67pc reported difficulty in estimating marks for up to 25pc students.

Other findings included:

*62pc said they gave 5pc or more of their students the benefit of the doubt and gave a mark that moved them up the grade boundary;

* 24pc of teachers said they should have awarded some failing marks but didn’t.

*47pc said they awarded a higher mark than they felt the student would have achieved in the LC for at least 5pc of students because they thought the national standardisation process would bring marks down

*23pc said they were influenced in some cases by the prospect of teachers in other schools marking leniently…

*20pc said they marked higher because of challenging circumstances faced by a student outside school.

*10pc said knowing a student needed a particular grade for a job or course was a factor.

The authors, who conducted a similar survey after the 2020 calculated grades process, note significant differences in teachers’ attitudes in 2021 , in two key areas:

* 48pc of teachers in 2021 award higher marks in anticipation of them being reined in in the standardisation process, compared with 33pc in 2020.

* teachers were also more concerned about how other schools would mark, with 23pc of saying they were influenced by this, effectively double the 12pc in 2020.

The report published by Carpe today, comes as the second sitting of the Leaving Cert gets underway, centralised in about 30 schools nationwide

The deferred sitting was among the concessions to the class of 2020 to take account of the ongoing disruption to education caused by Covid.

There was no accredited grades option this year, but students got additional choice on all exam papers and a guarantee that results overall will be no lower than in 2021.

Meanwhile, up to 4,000 CAO applicants have not yet entered their course choices. The deadline is Friday July 1 at 5.15pm

