More than seven in 10 CAO applicants who received a college offer have accepted

More than seven in 10 CAO applicants who received a college offer last Friday have accepted.

Ahead of the final day for decisions on Round 1 offers, more than 38,000 (71pc) of the 53,815 applicants have secured their place.

The deadline for acceptances is 3pm tomorrow and any place not taken up at that stage will go in to Round 2, which issues on Wednesday, September 23.

Meanwhile, about 200 courses, almost half of them at honours degree level, are advertising vacant places - on the CAO Available Places facility - because they did not attract enough applicants with necessary entry requirements.

The National Parents’ Council Post Primary (NPCPP) freephone Leaving Cert/CAO helpline - 1800 265 165 - is open tomorrow, Wednesday, September 16) from 11am – 2pm. It is the final day of the service.

The helpline is sponsored by Independent.ie and the Department of Education and is staffed by members of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors.

