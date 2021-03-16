More than 90pc of Leaving Cert students sign up for accredited grades as deadline nears

Well over nine in 10 Leaving Cert students have signed up for accredited grades and/or exams this year.

When the deadline for registration passed at 6pm, 57,182 (95pc) Leaving Cert students and 3,033 (91pc ) Leaving Cert applied students had registered.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) opened a candidate self-service portal where the 63,000 sixth year students were invited to indicate their choices, including the level at which they wish to be assessed.

Since students initially registered for the exams last term, some schools advised the SEC that pupils were withdrawing, which may account for registrations being slightly lower than then.

Although the deadline was 6pm, the portal is remaining open until midnight for any latecomers.

There is no immediate breakdown of how many students have opted for calculated grades and how many want to sit one or more exams.

In late April/early May, students will be able access the portal a second time, to confirm their choices.

In April/May, they will also be able to elect to sit an exam in a subject, already on their list, if they have not already done so up to March 16.

Those who opt for accredited grades and exams in one more subjects will be awarded whichever grade is higher in each subject.

