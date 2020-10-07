More than 2,800 Leaving Cert 2020 candidates have applied to sit the postponed November exams.

On average it represents one student from a class of 20.

When the deadline for applications passed at 5pm, 2,820 students indicated that they want to do the written papers.

This represents 4.85pc of the Leaving Certificate class of 2020, or almost one in 20 candidates.

The postponed exams will run between November 16 and December 11, on weekday evenings and weekends.

They will start at 5.30pm each weekday evening, and at 9.30am and 2pm on both days at weekends.

The Leaving Cert Applied written exams will also start on Monday 16 November and will run until Saturday November 28.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) will conduct the exams and it is intended that candidates will sit their exams in the school where they had been entered to sit them in June. The June sitting was cancelled because of Covid.

Students can enter for any or all of the exams for which they had previously entered and can mix the results from the Calculated Grades process and the November sitting. They will be credited with the higher subject grade for the purposes of CAO points.

The exams are written only, and the papers will be based on the normal format, content and structure, and be of the same duration as in previous years.

There will be no orals and, with some exceptions, there will be no assessment for practical/coursework components. The exceptions — where the coursework was completed prior to school closure in March — are Home Economics; LCVP Portfolio; Design and Communication Graphics; PE Physical Activity Project; and Engineering. Marks for these will be included in the grading of the subjects.

The results of the exams are not expected until February at the earliest.

