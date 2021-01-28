More than 2,000 students to get Leaving Cert 2020 results next Tuesday

The results of the November 2020 Leaving Cert will be released at noon next Tuesday, February 2.

More than 2,000 students sat one, or more, exams between November 16-December 11, after the June sitting was cancelled because of Covid.

Students who took the Leaving Certificate Applied exams and adult learners and early school leavers who sat Junior Cycle exams will also receive their results.

Some Leaving Cert students sat the deferred exams because they did not received calculated grades, which replaced the June exams.

Others wanted the option to achieve a better grades or grades than they were awarded in the calculated grades process.

Most students sat only one two or three subjects, with a view to maximising CAO points for college entry.

Students may combine the best results from calculated grades and the November exams for CAO purposes.

Many of those who sat the exams will be hoping to receive a higher CAO offer than they received in the autumn.

Students will be eligible for a deferred offer for next September based on 2020 CAO cut-off points and will not be in competition with the Leaving Cert class of 2021. However, they must make a formal CAO application.

November exam candidates will have access to the traditional appeals process.

To facilitate an appeal, students may access their actual marks and also apply to view their scripts from Wednesday February 3.

The viewing of scripts will take place on Tuesday February 9 and Wednesday February 10, and appeals may be lodged from February 9.

Colleges making improved offers to students will be in contact with them during the week beginning February 8,.

The State Examinations Commission said today that in order to take up a deferred offer, students who have not already done so must make a 2021 application to the CAO. Formal CAO offers of deferred places will issue in July.

If a student who has started first year of a course becomes entitled to a higher CAO offer following the written exams and chooses to accept this offer for 2021/22, attendance for the first year on the new course will remain eligible for free fees and SUSI funding.

The results of the Leaving Certificate Applied exams will be issued to candidates directly by email, while the results of the Junior Cycle exams for adult learners and early school leavers will issue to the centres where they sat the exams. These students will also have access to the usual appeals processes.

Meanwhile, in a separate process, about 300 students who appealed calculated grades and subsequently sought a review by the Independent Appeals Scrutineers, will also receive the outcome of that process next Tuesday.

Online Editors