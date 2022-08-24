More than 11,000 Ukrainian pupils expected in schools next week

The number of Ukrainian pupils in Irish schools will climb significantly, to above 11,000, next week – and the figure will grow further.

Another 3,800 children – 2,100 primary-aged and 1,700 post-primary pupils – are expected to enrol in the coming weeks.

The demand for a place for September is continuing apace with about 30 children of school-going age coming into the country every day.

The Department of Education outlined guide figures at a pre-return-to-school briefing for school management bodies and teacher unions today.

The figures are based on projections from the Department of Children, which is responsible for settling Ukrainian refugees.

Between the arrival of the first refugees from the war-torn country, in early March, and the end of June, 7,285 Ukrainian pupils had enrolled in schools .

Younger children continue to dominate the registrations, with primary schools accounting for about two-thirds – more than 7,000 – of the newly-arrived pupils.

The overall figure of 11,085 expected next week represents more than 1pc of the school population of about 950,000.

The pre-enrolment of the newly-arrived pupils in schools is being overseen by special regional teams, known as REALT, operating under the umbrella of local education and training boards.

The initial focus has been on post-primary schools which have started returning for the new term this week.

Where possible, families have been directed to parts of the country where there is spare capacity in classrooms.

Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) general secretary John Boyle welcomed the work done around school pre-enrolment, which the INTO had sought, but said there was still an element of flux as families moved from one place to another.

“We are working closely with REALT teams to ensure that children get their places as soon as possible, and in time for the September 1 re-opening”” he said, adding that it may not be possible in all cases to have all Ukrainian children in a classroom next Thursday.

Apart from school capacity, the placement of families, and their children in schools, faces challenges around the availability of accommodation, with many refugees having to move more than once before they settle in a long-term base.

School transport may also be an issue for some. Where a child has to travel a distance to school a bus ticket will be provided, but an unprecedented demand for school transport, combined with a shortage of drivers, is impacting on service generally.

Mr Boyle welcomed a commitment by senior department officials to support children with additional complex needs, through the provision of extra teaching hours and the recruitment of special needs assistants (SNAs).

He said the children would have professional reports from Ukraine and the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) would have those translated before making a decision about a placement.

Mr Boyle said while some may need a special school place, schools were being asked to adopt a “humanitarian approach” and to take in a child pending such decisions.

Schools are returning without the Covid restrictions that have marked the last two academic years, but funding is being made available for additional hygiene measures, such as sanitisers and enhanced cleaning.

The department will issue a circular to schools on Monday outlining the details of the funding as well as any other Covid-related recommendations or protocols.

The extra panels of substitute teachers introduced last year to allow for easier access to a substitute are staying in place, but Mr Boyle said there were about 500-600 schools that did not have cover, and the scheme should be rolled out nationwide

While the teacher shortage was not at the “same crisis” level as in the post-primary sector, the INTO general secretary said there were vacancies and there would also be a need for substitute cover over the year.

He pointed out that the official projection was that primary schools would have 8,000 fewer pupils this September, but the arrival of the Ukrainian refugees had restored those numbers.