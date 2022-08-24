More special classes – but as September approaches, over 100 autistic pupils reported to be without a placement

Work is continuing to ensure that the necessary special education places in Dublin and Cork are provided this year, although not all places may be ready for September

Junior Special Education Minister Josepha Madigan said the Department of Education was continuing to engage with the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) and school authorities on the extra provision.

The autism charity, AsIAm, expressed concern at the weekend that despite recent progress, more than 100 students, across primary and post-primary school, did not have a school place for September.

As schools return, a record 2,535 special classes will open their doors, an increase of 383 classes on last year, to accommodate about 15,759 pupils, including 2,312 new class places .

However, Ms Madigan said where the NCSE had sanctioned new special classes over recent weeks, the schools may need some additional time to complete their admission processes, recruit staff and work through any minor building and reconfiguration works.

The NCSE is also providing training and supporting schools opening new special classes

“The NCSE are working directly with any schools in this situation to get these classes open as quickly as possible. Schools are also engaging directly with parents and are working to support children ahead of their transition into these new special classes. The NCSE is also providing training and supporting schools opening new special classes,” she said.

Inadequate provision to meet demand for September led to emergency legislation in July to allow the minister to fast-track an existing process, known as Section 37A, where schools can be compelled to open a special class.

Ms Madigan invoked Section 37A some months ago and since then, the department and the NCSE have been working tirelessly with school communities to increase the number of special classes, she said.

Three new special schools are also opening, in Dublin and Cork, to cater for pupils with more complex needs, and Ms Madigan said a “significant number of additional special school places” were being created as a result.

Classrooms will soon be full again but many special classes are not yet ready. Photo: Stock image

Whatsapp Classrooms will soon be full again but many special classes are not yet ready. Photo: Stock image

In north Dublin, St Michael’s House will provide an additional 24 places in its special school at Foxfield, and to enable this development, the department has provided a second site in Drinan, Swords.

Ms Madigan said the department, the NCSE and the school were working intensely to have these new places available as early as possible.

The places will be prioritised for children already on the St Michael’s House Special School, Foxfield waiting list and children known to the NCSE without a special school place on the north side of Dublin.

It is expected that over the next few weeks, those children already on the school waiting list will be offered places directly by the school board of management, the minister said.

Work is continuing with a view to having these places available during the new school year

In south Dublin the department and the NCSE are engaging with the Spiritan Education Trust in relation to the opening of a new special school in line with the trust’s commitment to provide special education facilities across its school network.

It is proposed to provide 24 places on a temporary basis pending the building of a new permanent special school and special education facilities in an adjoining post-primary school.

A new principal is expected to be appointed shortly and work is continuing with a view to having these places available during the new school year.

In Cork, the opening of the new Rochestown Community Special School during the coming school year is at the advanced planning stage, the minister said.

Cork Education and Training Board (ETB) is in the process of recruiting a principal and staff, and it is envisaged that the school will grow its capacity to provide up to 64 school places in the short-to-medium term.