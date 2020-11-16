More pupils skip Irish since rule change allowing principals to authorise exemptions

The number of pupils receiving exemptions from studying Irish increased substantially in the last school year.

Exemptions for studying Irish to Leaving Cert due to learning difficulties have risen by just over 16pc in the past school year. The rise has coincided with the introduction of a new system which was intended to make exemptions “rare and exceptional”.

An analysis of figures by Prof Pádraig Ó Duibhir, deputy dean of DCU St Patrick’s campus, has found an increase in the number of exemptions for post-primary pupils.

The new system, introduced in 2019, allowed post-primary principals to authorise exemptions without the requirement for a certificate for a pupil from a qualified educational psychologist.

The change aimed to make such exemptions “rare and exceptional”, in the department’s own words, but it has had the opposite effect, Prof Ó Duibhir says.

The Department of Education and Skills has confirmed that the number of pupils with an “attested learning disability” for Irish in the last school year was 6,026, compared to 5,076 in 2018/19.

A more detailed breakdown of figures, obtained by Irish language publication tuairisc.ie and which Prof Ó Duibhir analysed, showed that the number of Irish language exemptions increased by only 5pc in the 2017/2018 school year. It rose by 3pc in the 2018/19 school year, Prof Ó Duibhir has confirmed.

A department spokesman said that the new criteria were only finalised prior to publication at the end of August, 2019,

The new criteria were available on a post-primary online database system from February 2020, the spokesman said, and any exemption records filed from September 2019 until the new system became available this spring were under the old system.

It is “not possible at this point in time to be certain how many of the exemptions recorded were granted under the old circulars concerning exemptions or under the new circulars in the 2019/20 school year”, the spokesman said.

He also noted the rise in the post-primary school population last year.

However, Prof Ó Duibhir, whose expertise is in teacher education and language tuition, said that the new figures from the department show that its attempt to “fix a broken system hasn’t worked”.

“We were critical of the change introduced by the department in the first place, as there is no such thing as a language learning disability in research internationally,” he said.

“I do agree that obtaining a psychologist’s report is an expensive route for parents, but the bar has been considerably lowered under this new route, which should be scrapped,” he said.

He said the department has committed to a review of the exemption system in two years, but he believes the relevant circulars which introduced it should be withdrawn now.

The department spokesman said that official figures for exemptions will not be available until the first quarter of next year, when all the data from schools has been analysed.

Irish Independent